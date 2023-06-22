The ’90s bop that gets stuck in everyone’s head, “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, will, in fact, appear on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s 2023 masterpiece (I haven’t seen it yet but I just know) Barbie.

Yes, yes, I’m aware that Aqua has said that it wouldn’t due to the lawsuit between Barbie’s manufacturer Mattel and the Norwegian/Danish band, but it won’t appear how you think it will. That’s because rap royalty Nicki Minaj and rap’s latest big thing, Ice Spice, have sampled the track for the film.

The song, set to be released on June 22, will be called “Barbie World” and will join Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night,” PinkPanthress’ “Angel,” and “WATATI” by KAROL G and Aldo Ranks as the fourth single from Barbie the Album.

Nicki shared a snippet of the song on June 11, which included the lyrics, which are as follows:

“And I’m bad like the Barbie (Barbie) / I’m a doll but I still wanna party (Party) / Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend) / I’m a ten so I’m pullin’ a Ken (Like),” the superstars rap over the already-iconic backing track. “Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki / All of the Barbies is pretty / All of the Barbies is bad / It girls and we ain’t playin’ tag.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking: WTF? But honestly, I wouldn’t question it because, as we’ve established here at TMS, the soundtrack is all over the place. If they put the Teletubbies on it, I genuinely wouldn’t have batted an eye. Giving Nicki a track makes some sense, as her fanbase is known as Barbz and she has often referenced the doll and called herself a “Barbie” in her music.

The reactions though? They’re mixed.

Fans of the two artists can’t wait for the song to drop, but others aren’t so excited.

I apologize for the person I’m about to be when this drops https://t.co/x4XSwRlEtg — J. (@jasminerxmirez) June 13, 2023

All these songs sounding the same I legit thought this was Princess Diana Remix https://t.co/NpPwz9l2jL — z (@crackgalore) June 11, 2023

y’all making fun of it but it’s probably going to be the most successful track from this soundtrack https://t.co/Mes5UVfpKw — momo⁷ is a hypocrite (@gothjunghoseok) June 13, 2023

If Van Gogh was alive he would've cut his other ear also https://t.co/NG4XWRxbki — آيات (@ayaatwaleedd) June 16, 2023

The soundtrack will be released on July 21 on all streaming platforms, CD, vinyl, and cassette, along with the movie, and will feature other artists such as Lizzo and Tame Impala.

(featured image:@icespicee_ / Twitter)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]