What You Need To Know About ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Much Desired Second Season

One of 2023’s best fall anime will be returning! Apothecary Diaries has just finished its first season, and we are already crying out for more! More Maomao, more Jinshi, more mystery. Thank god, then, that it has already been greenlit for a second season. Now, we must simply be patient.

The first season of Apothecary Diaries was a hit with audiences who followed the character of Maomao, an apothecary with a keen ability to cure illnesses and solve mysteries, and Jinshi, a court noble who is more than he appears to be. Unlike Maomao, we need not be detectives here, searching for clues online as to whether or not the show will be renewed; we already know.

The announcement was made as soon as the final season 1 episode was aired, with the show’s official social media sharing a teaser visual for the next season and writing, “The second season will be broadcast in 2025! What future awaits the two of them…?”

What happened in the finale?

Maomao was able to reunite her father, Lakan, with her mother Fengxian, and the audience came to realize that Lakan was not quite as despicable as we thought and that, in that age-old anime trope, miscommunication was partially to blame. Lakan still sees the beauty he fell in love with despite that she suffers from syphilis and buys her from the Verdigris House to marry her. It’s stated that Fengxian does not have long left, and will likely pass away from her disease soon.

Despite not harboring as much hate for her father as we initially thought, she still thinks of him as a foolish and lazy man, but not one she wishes ill toward or wants as an enemy. It would seem that Maomao doesn’t think too highly of either of her biological parents, having not been raised by either of them and traumatized at one point when her mother appears to have cut off her pinky finger. Regardless of her feelings, Maomao dons a dress and takes part in a ceremonial dance to wish off the newly bought courtesan.

There are still more questions hanging over the ending of the first season, though. Will Jinshi’s real identity be revealed? Will Maomao get her hands on Suirei’s resurrection drug? What machinations are courtesan Loulan and her father hatching? And will Maomao ever realize just how strongly Jinshi feels about her?! Let’s look at when we may get these answers.

What can we expect from season 2?

The anime is adapted from a manga, which is in turn adapted from a light novel, created by Natsu Hyūga and Touko Shino. Though the anime has adapted a lot of the manga already, there is plenty of the story still to adapt from the light novel. Given that the first season adapted the first two volumes of the light novel, we have to assume they will move straight into the third novel, which moves away from Maomao’s family and focuses on the pregnancy of Consort Gyokuyou, as well as Jinshi’s own duties. The official blurb for volume three reads,

“Maomao must help keep Consort Gyokuyou safe during her pregnancy. An imperial consort being with child is supposed to be a matter of the utmost secrecy, but this is the rear palace, where maneuvering and backstabbing are as commonplace as banter and tea parties. Threats seem to lurk around every corner—but it’s not just the rear palace keeping busy. “Jinshi finds himself struggling to entertain a most unusual request from a pair of visiting ambassadors. Later, he’s invited to an important gathering in a faraway place—but who knows what dangers might be waiting for him?”

We will still have to wait a little, though, as the second season won’t be landing until 2025, and even then, we have no idea exactly when exactly in 2025 it will drop. Much of the main cast of season one will likely return next year, including Aoi Yūki (English dub by Emi Lo) as Maomao, along with Takeo Ōtsuka (English dub by Kaiji Tang).

One character I hope to see return is Surei, whom Maomao is sure to want to confront as she pursues the resurrection drug. Most importantly, as smart as she is, fans have held their heads in their hands in frustration at Maomao’s seeming inability to realize that Jinshi is in love with her. Hopefully, this next season will see Maomao’s eyes open to what’s right in front of her freckled nose. Until then, season one is available on Crunchyroll.

