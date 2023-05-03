‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ Brings Something Fresh to the Frankenstein Story

The excitement that comes from seeing more Black-centered horror movies is almost indescribable. It’s obviously extra fun to be a horror fan this year. We’re seeing the revival of beloved horror franchises, original horror films, and lots of great horror TV series. One upcoming film that folks should be talking about more is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster.

This new take on the classic Frankenstein tale marks the feature directorial debut of Bomani J. Story, and generated some buzz at the 2023 SXSW film festival. Here’s everything you need to know about The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster.

What is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster about?

The official plot synopsis:

Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life.

The film is adapted from Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley. Her book came out in 1818 and heavily influenced the horror genre. The book has been adapted countless times in the 200-plus years since its initial publication. And this time it’s being explored in a modern setting from a Black perspective.

Is there a trailer for The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster?

There is, indeed! Based on this recently released trailer, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster looks like a thoughtful and terrifying take on Shelley’s classic. It calls to mind Lucky McKee’s May, which also centered a woman and updated the story’s setting to modern day.

When does it come out?

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster will be released theatrically, on VOD, and digital rental on June 9, 2023. And it will be available to stream on Shudder and ALLBLK sometime after it comes out in theaters.

Who stars in The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster?

The cast includes several recognizable faces, including Chad L. Coleman (The Walking Dead, The Wire) and Laya DeLeon Hayes, a young actor whose credits include roles in The Equalizer TV series and Raven’s Home. Here’s the full cast list for The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster:

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Vicaria

Chad L. Coleman as Donald

Edem Atsu-Swanzy as Chris

Denzel Whitaker

Jeremy DeCarlos

Shiloh Xavier

Reilly Brooke Stith

Beth Felice

Dilon Ballard

Keith Holliday

(featured image: RLJE Films)

