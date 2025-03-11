If you believe aliens are out there, ‘The Age of Disclosure’ is a must-see for you!

One of the must-see films out of SXSW is The Age of Disclosure. But if you missed it at the festival and want to see it in your hometown, here is where you can watch!

Recommended Videos

The documentary looks at members of the government with intelligence information who reveal the exploration “non-human” intelligent life. You know, aliens as everyone always assumed the government was covering up. What makes this film special is that it has many involved in the government as willing participants of the documentary as well!

The official description is as follows: “An unprecedented and revelatory documentary –featuring 34 senior members of the U.S. Government, military, and intelligence community– that reveals an 80-year cover-up of the existence of non-human intelligent life and a secret war amongst major nations to reverse engineer technology of non-human origin. The film exposes the profound impact the situation has on the future of humanity, while providing a look behind-the-scenes with those at the forefront of the bi-partisan disclosure effort.

The timely film comes on the heels of historic bi-partisan Congressional hearings on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP, aka UFOs) and Senate proposed legislation for disclosure.” It is almost like all those people who tried to storm Area 51 were on to something!

In all seriousness, a more in-depth look at something like non-human intelligent life is such a fascinating adventure because we do end up questioning so many things about what is unknown.

Even if you’re not interested in aliens as a whole, it is fascinating to see what secrets are being kept from us. And if you can’t catch the documentary while in Austin for the film festival, you don’t have to wait that long to see it.

The documentary will be available on Plex starting on Friday, March 14 and you won’t want to miss it!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy