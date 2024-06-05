Why ‘The Acolyte’s Most ‘By the Book’ Jedi Knight Wields a Yellow Lightsaber

It’s not often that viewers see a yellow lightsaber in a live-action Star Wars project. As a result, many will likely be intrigued by The Acolyte‘s Yord (Charlie Parnet) wielding the rare lightsaber color.

In the Star Wars franchise, it is well known that lightsaber colors tend to hold a deeper meaning. Creating a personal lightsaber is a rite of passage within the Jedi Order. All younglings eventually partake in The Gathering, in which they are tasked with finding a kyber crystal in the Crystal Caves of Ilum. They must let the Force guide them to a crystal that is attuned to them, as it’s believed that the kyber crystal essentially chooses its Jedi. All crystals are initially colorless, but upon bonding with a Jedi, they take on a unique color, which reflects the skill or disposition of the Jedi.

Most often, lightsabers turn blue or green. When they are utilized unnaturally by those who wield the dark side of the Force, they turn red. However, occasionally, the crystals may turn a rarer color, like orange, white, or yellow.

What do yellow lightsabers mean?

In The Acolyte, Yord’s yellow lightsaber stands out due to its rarity, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen this color in live action. One of the most prominent yellow lightsaber wielders is Rey (Daisy Ridley), the protagonist of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. For much of the trilogy, Rey utilizes Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) blue lightsaber. By the end of the series, she finally constructs her own lightsaber, which takes on a bright yellow hue.

Yellow lightsabers are relatively rare in the official Star Wars canon, with Rey, The Bad Batch’s Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), and now Yord among the few users. When it was introduced in the sequel trilogy, it was assumed it represented Jedi who seek to find balance between the light and dark side of the Force. While Rey utilizes the light side of the Force, she also displays the ability to tap into the dark side, such as through Force lightning. Similarly, Ventress uses the light side but is attuned to the dark side, as well.

Yellow lightsabers were more common in Star Wars Legends, the part of the Star Wars franchise that Disney has disavowed. They were often wielded by Jedi Temple guards and reflected Jedi who were wise, scholarly, and focused on exploring the inner workings of the Force. It remains unclear if the official Star Wars canon’s yellow lightsabers also hold this meaning or if the franchise is hinting at a deeper meaning for Rey’s saber. In Yord’s case, his yellow lightsaber seems to match the interpretation of the color in Star Wars Legends. He is depicted as a very scholarly Jedi Knight who prides himself on thoroughly following and knowing the rules of the Jedi Order. Although he doesn’t seek balance between the light and dark side of the Force, he could be seen as pursuing a balance between physical skill and knowledge.

