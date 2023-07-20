The 14th Doctor’s Sonic Screwdriver Has Been Revealed—and the Replies Are Something Else

Doctor Who‘s 60th-anniversary special is fast approaching, and the show’s long promotional journey has begun. At the end of Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor, audiences were surprised to discover she’d regenerated as an old, familiar, and ever-popular face: David Tennant, the fabulous 10th Doctor. Tennant’s reprisal of the character means he’s now officially the 14th incarnation, and as such, Tennant will be saving the timeline and the galaxy with the Doctor’s most prized and useful possession: a sonic screwdriver.

The sonic screwdriver is unique to each Doctor, so though Tennant’s second tenure in the role will be short-lived—Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over next—he still gets his own custom multi-purpose tool. The Doctor Who Twitter account recently revealed 14’s new screwdriver in a rather dramatic fashion, and its design is nothing if not intricate.

Here's your first look at the Fourteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver ✨?



Find out more on the #DoctorWho website ➡️ https://t.co/n9wv4mhDlQ pic.twitter.com/H7GacGAXZ0 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 19, 2023

A new sonic has arrived ??



Introducing the Fourteenth Doctor's sonic screwdriver #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/HFi0heaV8p — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 19, 2023

It’s a wildly different design from Jodie Whittaker‘s sonic screwdriver, and it certainly seems much thought has gone into its conceptualization. Some elements are even familiar, reminiscent of the screwdrivers created by Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor, Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor, and Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor. It’s unlikely that these similarities are a coincidence, and they might help unravel the mystery of the regeneration gone wrong. Watching Tennant construct it should be really fun.

The reveal of the 14th Doctor’s new sonic screwdriver was predictably met with equal measures of excitement, scorn, and genuine hilarity. Soon after the official Doctor Who Twitter posted the announcement, those behind the account began hiding some of the more “risqué” replies, though others seem to have merely been hidden on account of using profanity. The hidden replies do make for an amusing read, though.

IT'S SO SEXY — Thomas Pearson ? (@_ThomasPearson_) July 19, 2023

This video is so insanely over the top and over-produced I fucking love it — Jas Zarbi (@JasZarbi) July 19, 2023

Some Doctor Who fans really weren’t afraid to share how they were feeling about the latest sonic screwdriver design—or indeed, the previous one.

I've no doubt it could find the clitoris. — Pól Míchéal O'Slatraigh (@PSlatraigh) July 19, 2023

It's not a vibrator ?? — Chrissy (@chris_234__uhhh) July 19, 2023

I like it!

It’s definitely a step up from the sonic dildo — Matthew (@MattsLife95) July 19, 2023

Though the replies are certainly funny (and likely reflect what a lot of people are thinking), we can understand why those who run the Doctor Who account decided to hide them anyway—though they’ll have a hard time fighting the nature of the internet.

(featured image: BBC)

