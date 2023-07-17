Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary is the gift that keeps on giving. David Tennant is set to return as the 14th Doctor, Catherine Tate will return as Donna Noble to help recreate their iconic and hilarious dynamic, and Ncuti Gatwa will get to show us all what made ex- and current showrunner Russel T Davies so excited to have him aboard as he finally makes his debut as the 15th Doctor.

Plus, it was recently revealed that all three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will also be published as novels. These novelizations will be made available as part of the Target book range—and for those of you wondering, no, that’s not related to the American retail chain. Target Books was launched in 1973 and published novelizations of almost every Doctor Who serial that premiered between 1969 and 1989. The BBC started reissuing paperbacks of these written adaptations in 2012, and the initiative has since expanded to include brand new novelizations of Doctor Who‘s modern episodes.

“The Star Beast” will be adapted by writer Gary Russell, “Wild Blue Yonder” will be written by author Mark Morris, and “The Giggle” will be penned by James Goss. All three names will sound familiar to those acquainted with Doctor Who‘s various tie-ins. The novels will be published in January 2024 and feature specially commissioned artwork by veteran Doctor Who illustrator Anthony Dry.

Though the plots for each anniversary episode are being kept tightly under wraps, Davies has teased a harrowing journey for fan-favorite companion Donna—but we’ll have to wait a few more months to find out exactly what went wrong with the 13th Doctor’s (Jodie Whittaker) regeneration and what threats the universe faces now.

Safe to say we’re very excited for the upcoming special. Other former Doctor Who stars are also set to appear, including the late Bernard Cribbins, who played Donna’s father; Karl Collins, who played Donna’s husband; and Jacqueline King, who portrayed Donna’s mother. They’ll all be joined by Neil Patrick Harris, who was cast as a mysterious new character with an as-yet inscrutable accent. Yasmin Finney, best known for her role in Netflix’s Heartstopper, will also be joining the special. Interestingly enough, her character is named Rose. Sound familiar?

Doctor Who‘s 60th-anniversary special is split into three installments, all of which will air in November 2023 on the BBC in the U.K., and are expected to air concurrently or shortly thereafter on Disney+ internationally as part of the BBC’s and Disney’s massive new deal. A thrilling teaser trailer has already been released, as well as the titles of all three specials, in order: “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle.”

