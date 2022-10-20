In July 2017, Jodie Whittaker made history by becoming the first female Doctor in Doctor Who. While many were pleased to see a woman take on the role, there were also a number of voices not just criticising the decision but actively trying to tear the actor down.

Today, Whittaker is coming to the end of her tenure as the Doctor. Speaking to Radio Times, she has opened up about what it was like to be on the receiving end of the worst of the Doctor Who fandom.

“‘No bras in the TARDIS!’” she joked, before adding more seriously: “‘Come on! What’s your argument? I’m. Playing. An. Alien!

“There’s a fine line between the hilarity of it and the fact that it’s terrifying that a woman being given a particular job can cause so much rage. It’s just a tiny vial of rage, of course, but the anger, the negativity, are always the loudest.”

Luckily, the loudest negative voices didn’t stop Whittaker from taking on the role and she has done a fantastic job over the last five years, as most agree. The show is committed to continuing the series of firsts with its next casting: Ncuti Gatwa, who shot to fame after appearing on Sex Education.

The 29-year-old Scottish actor will be the first Black person to take on the ever-changing role of the Doctor. The 14th Doctor will be reborn next year, although there’s no confirmed date yet.

“It feels really amazing. It’s a true honour. This role is an institution and it’s so iconic,” Gatwa told BBC News.

Announced this year, Gatwa will not step into the T.A.R.D.I.S. or onto our screens until 2023. Until then, it’s time to sit back and enjoy the close of Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Doctor.

(featured image: BBC)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]