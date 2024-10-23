Former President Donald Trump will be one of the latest guests on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Currently, Rogan has 14 million listeners on Spotify.

Recommended Videos

This sit-down with Joe Rogan will gain Trump more exposure. Depending on how he presents himself, Trump may either convince or dissuade people from choosing him in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. According to a Media Monitors survey, 71% of Joe Rogan’s listeners are male, who are split between high school and post-secondary graduates.

Despite Rogan’s massive following, many on Twitter agreed that Joe Rogan is “overrated.” Others argue that Joe “doesn’t move the needle.” Stand-up comedian Gianmarco Soresi weighed in and said, “If Joe Rogan doesn’t bring up Epstein, then what’s the fucking point.”

If Joe Rogan doesn’t bring up Epstein then what’s the fucking point https://t.co/wIS9kLIb9Z — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) October 22, 2024

Trump, at one point, has been friends with infamous financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. A 1992 video of Trump attending a Jeffrey Epstein party has also resurfaced online. In the clip, Trump pointed toward one of the women. He appears to have said, “She’s hot.”

In 22 days we’re voting for the candidate who never attended Jeffrey Epstein's parties



You? pic.twitter.com/odDMARfEUy — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 14, 2024

Concerns about male voters

That’d be awkward for Donald — Mr. Morale and the small sketchers (@JDrunkuncle) October 23, 2024

Online critics of Trump and Rogan don’t think the former president will be subject to a stringent line of questioning. Trump, on several occasions, has avoided questions with non-answers. Trump also fails to stay on topic. Sitting on a couch with Rogan may not reveal anything new about Trump’s intentions, given his penchant to ramble in circles.

Additionally, others online also think that those who already listen to Rogan are already “decided.” That is to say, Trump doesn’t reach a “new” demographic in this upcoming guest appearance.

Nevertheless, it may be complacent to say that Trump’s appearance in the podcast won’t have effects. This dude-bro approach with Rogan may appeal to Gen Z men—a demographic Trump is trying to court. CNN reported that Gen Z men are highly concerned with their economic prospects. It may be the tipping point that leads them to vote for Trump.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy