PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on August 07, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images) LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 19: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, pauses while speaking during a campaign rally on October 19, 2024, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. There are 17 days remaining until the U.S. presidential election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Win McNamee/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘That’d be awkward’: Donald Trump confirmed to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and voters are pushing back

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 04:10 am

Former President Donald Trump will be one of the latest guests on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Currently, Rogan has 14 million listeners on Spotify.

Recommended Videos

This sit-down with Joe Rogan will gain Trump more exposure. Depending on how he presents himself, Trump may either convince or dissuade people from choosing him in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. According to a Media Monitors survey, 71% of Joe Rogan’s listeners are male, who are split between high school and post-secondary graduates.

Despite Rogan’s massive following, many on Twitter agreed that Joe Rogan is “overrated.” Others argue that Joe “doesn’t move the needle.” Stand-up comedian Gianmarco Soresi weighed in and said, “If Joe Rogan doesn’t bring up Epstein, then what’s the fucking point.”

Trump, at one point, has been friends with infamous financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. A 1992 video of Trump attending a Jeffrey Epstein party has also resurfaced online. In the clip, Trump pointed toward one of the women. He appears to have said, “She’s hot.”

Concerns about male voters

Online critics of Trump and Rogan don’t think the former president will be subject to a stringent line of questioning. Trump, on several occasions, has avoided questions with non-answers. Trump also fails to stay on topic. Sitting on a couch with Rogan may not reveal anything new about Trump’s intentions, given his penchant to ramble in circles.

Additionally, others online also think that those who already listen to Rogan are already “decided.” That is to say, Trump doesn’t reach a “new” demographic in this upcoming guest appearance.

Nevertheless, it may be complacent to say that Trump’s appearance in the podcast won’t have effects. This dude-bro approach with Rogan may appeal to Gen Z men—a demographic Trump is trying to court. CNN reported that Gen Z men are highly concerned with their economic prospects. It may be the tipping point that leads them to vote for Trump. 

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.