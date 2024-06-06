Diablo fighting Saare and Grenda from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
The Fight Against The Seven Days Clergy Begins in ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Season 3, Episode 10

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 6, 2024 02:34 pm

Wars are meant to be horrific, but demons from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime made it all look like playtime. Diablo isn’t like any normal demon butler, and it showed in his battle against Saare.

Saare was completely outmatched, and he didn’t even know it. He wasn’t fighting just a Demon Peer or an Arch Demon. Diablo is literally a Primordial Demon. The fight was great, but watching it felt like observing a cat toy with its food. We all have to admire Saare’s courage, even if he’s completely hopeless against Diablo. At least he didn’t run away like Grenda did as soon as she found out Diablo couldn’t be mortally wounded.

But things took a dark turn, and the episode ended with Hinata severely injured. Will Rimuru and his demons stand a chance against the Seven Days Clergy? Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, episode 10, is coming to Crunchyroll on June 7, 2024. It will be simulcast with Japan’s release time, so you can expect the episode to be available by 11:30 AM ET.

Fight anyone BUT Diablo

It was easy enough for the demons to make King Edward retreat. But the Seven Days Clergy has finally appeared. They were responsible for killing Reyhiem.

Now, they’ve bound those who can use Holy Magic to save Hinata from bleeding to death. Since she’s immune to other magic, the only option the demons have left is to defeat the Seven Days Clergy. Can Rimuru defeat the Seven Days Clergy on time before Hinata’s time runs out? We’ll have to cross our fingers and hope for the best in the next episode.

