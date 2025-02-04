‘That is why they called him Hitler’: Trump’s dehumanizing gender ideology ban is torn into by the internet

Donald Trump is doing everything in his power to make the United States unsafe for the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2017, we first saw Trump try to erase the years of effort the LGBTQ+ community has done to ensure protection across the entire federal government. He unjustly tried to increase the risk of being a transgender individual by minimizing protection against trans students and workers and limiting access to gender-affirming health care (something the community already struggled to receive). Though the Biden administration reversed many of Trump’s actions, with the latter in office as president once more, we are already seeing a more aggressive regime against LGBTQ+ rights.

Donald Trump issues memorandum eliminating gender ideology

Back on January 20, the White House released an executive order titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” The order is riddled with homophobic rhetoric and alludes to how women need to be “saved” from “extreme gender ideology” to ensure their “dignity, safety, and well-being.” They claim that men should not be able to self-identify as women, as it allegedly increases domestic abuse against women.

The order is long, but it basically claims that an individual is only their assigned sex. While they can have a different gender identity, the order claims this is not a replacement for their biological sex. It reduces being transgender to just a state of mind rather than a state of being, forcing people to change their official documents to reflect their biological sex. Additionally, the order mandated all federal agencies to eliminate anything promoting gender ideology and stressed the importance of single-sex spaces. In short, they are doing anything and everything in their power to erase transgenderism in society.

Following the release of “Defending Women,” the Trump administration released a memorandum demanding all agency programs to end any actions that promote or reflect gender ideology. This includes terminating contracts, programs, and grants that include gender ideology; withdrawing all orders and regulations that promote gender ideology; disbanding all resource groups that promote gender ideology; and changing forms that include “gender” to say “sex.”

The memorandum doesn’t just change some policies; it is hurting their employees as well. It demands any employee whose job involves gender ideology be placed on leave, without saying for how long. Pronoun prompts will also be removed from the agency’s email systems, and all social media accounts that promote gender ideology will be removed. All trainings that promote gender ideology will be cancelled, and intimate spaces will no longer be dictated by gender identity but by assigned sex.

The memorandum—and the harmful demands written—went viral online. Of course, Trumpies are rejoicing. They are happy to see the “pronoun crowd” lose (forgetting that they, too, use pronouns) and hope other countries will apply the same policies. However, not everyone is happy.

Internet slams Donald Trump for gender ideology ban

Many are calling out Donald Trump for these changes. As the president, it is his job to make people’s lives better, and yet these changes in federal government benefit no one. It harms the transgender community, and whether or not these changes happen, his supporters will be unharmed. At the end of the day, this was done due to pure hatred. Kind of sounds like another controversial political figure the world has seen before.

Oh so that is why they called him "Hitler". Understood. — retrodrive ⛏ (@retrodrive1) January 31, 2025

Isn’t being the president about making your people’s lives better. Explain to me how this is meant to improve the average American’s daily life.



At this point, it’s just pure hatred. https://t.co/1tegBN6bTR — Max (@Maxiiical) January 31, 2025

god why does it fucking matter ?????? https://t.co/2HWuDAAjKF — elle ? (@comfortwaves6) February 1, 2025

Others commented that the policies made no sense, as identifying as one’s biological sex still falls under gender ideology. After all, it means they are conforming to one gender. Additionally, several people noted that just because a memorandum was issued does not mean gender ideology will go away. Transgender people will continue to exist, no matter what the Trump administration does. They cannot force someone to identify as something they do not believe they are.

It’s going to be great when they eliminate all the “There are only two genders” order because that is, in fact, a gender ideology. https://t.co/IWIYIoYSfU — Colin D. Halloran (@poetinpinkshoes) January 31, 2025

Saying you’re getting rid of gender ideology but still requiring someone to identify as male or female is a real choice https://t.co/vlDhfcIlV3 — Joe Roche (@JRoche3MR) January 31, 2025

gender ideology will never be dead

trans people will not cease to exist just because of this

you are a fucking moron https://t.co/ny7W8vNxK9 — miel (@ainyanpng) January 31, 2025

If Donald Trump has time to make such harmful and unnecessary policies, then he has time to dig into things that actually matter, such as homelessness, energy, school shootings, ACTUAL sex offenders, and more.

okay but what are we doing about, everything thats actually wrong? https://t.co/Lyj27Wqqbk — vic ? (@SH4RPL1VES) January 31, 2025

