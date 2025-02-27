‘That is NOT Shrek’: ‘Shrek 5’s controversial character designs are roasted by the internet

Sometimes change is a bad thing and that’s kind of what happened with the character design of Shrek. Images for Shrek 5 were released and fans have questions.

Changing the look of something that fans grew up with doesn’t always work out for the best. People have their opinions and their feelings about characters and they don’t want anything to change. Look at what happened with the first look at Sonic the Hedgehog came out. People were loud enough that they changed the design.

Now, we have Shrek 5. I can tell that the design of Shrek, Fiona, and his family is a bit different from what we’re used to with the famed Dreamworks Animation film. But many only took offense to the new design of their favorite ogre.

It was announced today that Zendaya would be voicing Shrek and Fiona’s daughter in Shrek 5 and while that news is exciting, the lack of “Shrek-like” qualities that the images have has many on X mad that the design changed. One fan wrote “Why try to fix something that isn’t broken? I get aging them a bit- but they look off to me.”

The cast announcement video was an exciting look at where Shrek and his family is now though!

On the one hand, I get it. You grew up with Shrek and Fiona looking one way and then the animation style changed. That can be a big adjustment! Personally, I think it looks fine but also my brain has been molded by the ever funny and changing memes that we are constantly getting.

But it is important to listen to others when they share their upset. One fan wrote “They got de-shreked” as a response to the news. Others said that it was “better before.” The main consensus is that they think the older design was just better than the new look.

I am willing to wait and see how Shrek 5 plays out before making a judgement but until we are sitting in the theaters, know that people are…not happy.

