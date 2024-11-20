‘That ain’t exactly strong’: A CNN data analyst destroys MAGA’s irrelevant bragging rights

A win is still a win, no matter how small the margin is. According to CNN data reporter Harry Enten, the strength of the win does matter—especially when it comes to the popular vote.

Enten argued that the depth of Trump’s popular vote victory is weak in comparison to other candidates for the past 200 years. “His popular vote victory is 44th out of 51. That ain’t exactly strong.” In addition, Enten also criticized Trump for having “short coattails” because fewer Republicans won senate positions.

Many Democratic voters often worry about a Republican-majority House of Representatives. Enten said that Republicans currently have a “record small majority,” with 221 Republicans outnumbering the 214 Democrats in Congress. Needless to say, the victory Republicans had wasn’t the landslide they were hoping for in both the Senate and Congress.

Does the popular vote matter?

Regardless of numbers, Trump supporters don’t seem to mind. They’re still celebrating Donald Trump’s win and think that the analysis is just copium for Democrats who lost the election. What matters to them is that Trump won the election so that he and his allies could enact the changes they’ve been seeking. Besides, they’re far too busy fighting the theoretical, mind virus “wokeness” war to be concerned. As of the moment, it seems that Enten’s analysis no longer stands. Donald Trump already has 49.9% of the popular vote. The numbers may change at a later date since the popular vote isn’t finalized yet, but it wouldn’t be impossible for Trump to reach 50%. It’s also projected that Trump will win even the popular vote.

