‘That ‘90s Show’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

After a successful first season, Netflix has confirmed That ’90s Show will be returning to its platform for a second season. That ’90s Show is a spin-off/sequel to That ’70s Show, taking place 15 years after the events of its predecessor. The show premiered on Netflix on January 19 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the teenage daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon). Leia spends the summer of 1995 in Point Place, Wisconsin, with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

That ’90s Show sees Leia and her teenage friends bonding and making memories while navigating adolescence. Since its premiere, it has been maintaining a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV shows chart and has already exceeded 41 million viewing hours. Meanwhile, critical reception has been largely positive, with the show holding a solid 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. It isn’t hard to see why the show would draw large audiences, considering the high popularity of That ’70s Show and the fact that the spin-off is a direct sequel featuring much of the original beloved cast.

That ’70s Show concluded in 2006 after an impressive 8-season run. So it has been 17 years since fans saw Kitty, Red, and the rest of the crew onscreen. While That ’90s Show largely focuses on the next generation and features several new, younger faces, most of the original cast return for either recurring or guest roles. The show is a charming recreation of its predecessor, and its success illustrates the power of nostalgia. Now that the series has been renewed for a second season, here’s what we know about it so far.

That ’90s Show season 2 release window

Given that Netflix only just renewed That ’90s Show for a second season, it does not yet have a confirmed release date. However, it may take time, considering that Netflix seems to be gearing up to make season 2 a bit bigger than the first. The platform confirmed that the season will have 16 episodes, which is six more than the first season. Plus, there will also be a small time jump as it will take place a year after the events of the first season. The show will probably need at least a year, if not more, to put together season 2. So, a release date of mid-2024 or later sounds reasonable.

That ’90s Show season 2 cast

The majority of the cast and crew from season 1 of That ’90s Show is expected to return for season 2. Haverda will, of course, be returning as the protagonist, Leia. She stole the show with her spirited and snarky attitude and the remnants of Eric and Donna that were easy to spot in her. At the end of season 1, Leia was anticipating returning to Wisconsin for the next summer. Hence, Smith and Rupp are expected to return as our favorite grandparents, Kitty and Red, to give Leia a place to stay. We can also expect original stars Grace and Prepon to return as Leia’s parents.

Meanwhile, Mace Coronel’s Jay Kelso, Sam Morelos’ Nikki, and Maxwell Acee Donovan’s Nate Runch all have to return to find a solution to the messy love triangle introduced in season 1. Ashley Aufederheide is also expected to return as Gwen, the rebellious but loyal best friend of Leia. Reyn Doi’s return as Ozzie will round out the friend group and see the full young 90s gang reunited. We can also expect to see Andrea Anderson and Wilmer Valderrama return, given their relationship was one of the most intriguing of season 1. Anders portrays Sherri Runch, Nate’s and Gwen’s mother, while Valderrama portrays Fez, a role he reprised after starring in That ’70s Show.

Lastly, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong, Don Stark, and Jim Rash were all down for reprising their That ’70s Show roles for That ’90s Show season 1. All of them appeared in guest roles in season 1 and will likely do so again for season 2. The only actor unlikely to return is Brian Austin Green. Green had a very unique cameo in which he appeared as himself, since he’s a popular 90s-era actor. Because he had just a cameo role, he likely won’t return for season 2, but the show will likely find some other creative cameos to sneak in.

That ’90s Show season 2 plot

Details on That ’90s Show season 2 have not yet been released. However, it is expected to follow a similar pattern to the first season. Netflix did confirm that the season will take place in 1996, meaning it will likely skip over Leia’s return to Chicago, Illinois, during the school year. Instead, the season will see her returning for another summer in Point Place and reuniting with her friends after a year apart.

Meanwhile, there are also a couple of loose ends that the season will need to tie up from season 1. For one, there’s the love triangle involving Leia, Jay, Nate, and Nikki. Leia and Jay hit it off in season 1 and quickly became boyfriend and girlfriend. Meanwhile, Nate and Nikki are also in a relationship. Hence, things take an awkward turn when Nate and Leia almost kiss. The two don’t really get a chance to address the elephant in the room, but it will likely be unavoidable in season 2. They will have to decide if they want to be together and work through any doubts and confusion they have about their respective relationships.

Similarly, the season will also likely continue to explore the budding relationship between Fez and Sherri. Another point it could tackle is Ozzie’s journey, as it was revealed in season 1 that he was scared to come out to his parents. He seemed to receive a boost in confidence from coming out to and being accepted by Kitty, so perhaps that will prompt him to do so with his parents. Lastly, season 2 will likely explore Kitty’s new job as a nurse and how she and Red are handling her going back to work full-time.

