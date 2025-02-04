‘Thanks Trump’: Trump blamed for Waffle House’s surcharge as higher costs aren’t going over easy

Everyone knows the best place to get a cheap breakfast on the road is a Waffle House. But now even it is getting expensive. It almost is like all those tariffs are coming down to us (or the egg prices that didn’t go down…)

Reports are coming in that Waffle House, famous for its cheap breakfast, is now going to charge an extra $.50 per egg. You may be thinking “oh that’s not that much” but it is. It is a huge surcharge for the company and it is telling that this is a result of the eggs that continue to be overpriced in our grocery stores.

The announcement that Waffle House was raising their prices has been something many feared. The trickle down of Trump’s inability to do anything mixed with the tariffs that are going to start landing on Americans is all going to end up costing us and the surcharge is just the first step towards that. So sure, you might think that $.50 isn’t a lot but that’s just the start. How expensive are these eggs at Waffle House going to get? If Waffle House is doing it, then the rest of your favorite breakfast spots are also probably already on it.

“You knew this was coming. Thanks Trump,” one user wrote on X.

How did voting about egg prices go?

So many people voted this election with some warped idea that Trump could do something about the price of eggs. That clearly didn’t happen. If anything, they’ve continued to get more expensive with each passing day of his administration. It isn’t necessarily his fault but it is the fact that people justified voting for him because of these prices that is foolish of them.

Instead of recognizing the real issue, so many people turned full MAGA just because a cartoon of eggs cost too much. He couldn’t change that and now we’re paying more at restaurants and we’re going to continue to pay more for things because of his “plan” to fix the economy. So the extra $.50 cents at the Waffle House is just the beginning. It isn’t going to be fun.

