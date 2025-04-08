Donald Trump gloats about golfing and ignores the United States’ economic peril

President Donald Trump’s golfing hobby has been under scrutiny before. Now that the stock market is taking a hit from his tariffs, his love for the sport has been criticized by social media users.

One reporter asked Trump about his recent golf tournament. The president was in good spirits given the outcome. “It was good, because I won,” he told the reporters present. “It’s good to win. You heard I won, right? Just to back it up there, I won. I like to win.”

“What’s your handicap these days?” Another reporter asked, to which the president claimed that it was “very low.” For non-golfers, a handicap measures the player’s ability. A low handicap means that the player is highly skilled, which explains why Trump was proud to mention it.

Trump played three rounds of golf at Palm Beach County shortly following the tariffs’ official impact on the United States’ economy. While golfing is a relatively harmless hobby, Trump playing a round comes off as out-of-touch when Americans fear the current state of the economy. It essentially plays out as a ‘let them eat cake’ moment from the president.

One X user wrote in utter fury of the president’s decision to golf as the American economy went down in flames during the weekend. “This vile, narcissistic sociopath is bragging about his f— golf game while his country (and the world) is falling into a recession, which he single-handedly caused. Motherf— needs to be ousted, like yesterday.”

Where’s DOGE?

The president spent $13.6 million during his four trips to Mar-a-Lago from February 3 through March 5, 2017. The figure was pulled from the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) calculations from Trump’s first term. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), on the other hand, has been silent about Trump’s recently recurring golf trips.

Ironically, Trump has been complaining about Obama’s fondness for golf. During his first presidential campaign, Trump thought that he’s “not going to be playing much golf” if he’s elected into the presidency. The president eventually did not live up to that promise. Obama, who was once dubbed ‘the most avid golfer’ among American presidents, was immediately outranked by Trump. It’s no surprise that Trump has lived up to his reputation as a golfer in his second term. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimated that Trump spends $3,383,250 per trip.

Trump opts for golf over dignified transfer ceremony

Aside from golfing while the stock market took a hit, there is another reason for the irate reactions from Americans online. Four United States’ soldiers died in a training exercise in Lithuania. to Delaware on his behalf for the dignified transfer ceremony. Meanwhile, the president himself stayed in his Florida resort to host the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament.

