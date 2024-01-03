People have mixed feelings about the Twilight saga. There’s no doubt that author Stephenie Meyer’s novels helped prompt a massive resurgence of vampires and werewolves in media. Twilight started an unresolved cultural war between Team Edward and Team Jacob, and it made people wonder if vampires really do sparkle and brood in equal measure.

Although some look back at the books/movies and their problematic themes—because, let’s face it, Jacob “imprinting” on a newborn was creepy, amongst many, many other complaints—it’s undeniable that the five movies are amusing if everybody focuses on the turbulent love story and ignores the toxic bits. But if you’re late to the Twilight saga, there are several platforms where you can view the movies.

Netflix

This might be your sign to double down on subscriptions, because Netflix doesn’t have any of the Twilight movies in their library. There has been no announcement from the streaming giant about the Twilight movies being added anytime soon, so you should look at the other subscriptions mentioned here instead.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a good place to start watching all five Twilight saga movies. If you don’t have the subscription yet, you can try out their 30-day free trial period. Three weeks is more than enough time to watch Bella, a girl from the small town of Forks, struggle to choose between a brooding vampire named Edward and her wolfy best friend Jacob.

If you’re not interested in anything Amazon Prime Video has to offer after feasting on the vampire movies, then you can unsubscribe before the renewal period.

Apple TV

If you’re an Apple TV subscriber, you’re in luck because Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 are all available on the streaming platform. If you want to go on a Twilight marathon in a few days, then you won’t have any problems, regardless of where you are in the world. You could be in New York or Tokyo, and all of the Twilight saga movies will still be available to you without having to connect to a VPN or opting for any other subscription.

Tubi

Kristen Stewart is stronger than most of us, because even the gorgeous Taylor Lautner looks hilarious in that CGI suit. Needless to say, Kristen and Taylor are better actors for being able to take this scene seriously.

Jacob slander aside, Tubi currently does not have all five movies, from Twilight to Breaking Dawn Part 2. What Tubi has for free is Twilight: Broken Hearts, which is a documentary about Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan), Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen), and their rise to stardom through the Twilight saga films.

YouTube Movies & TV

YouTube Movies & TV has nearly everything if you’re willing to rent or buy a movie. The Twilight saga movies are all available. The Twilight movie is priced at $3.99 for the ultra-high definition rental and $12.99 if you plan to buy the ultra-high definition of the movie. You can also buy the $6.99 standard definition if you want to keep a movie forever for a cheaper price.

New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn Part 1, and Breaking Dawn Part 2 are all priced at $3.99 each for the ultra-high-definition rental and at $13.99 if you’re planning to buy the ultra-high-definition of these movies. If you want to buy the movies in standard definition, they will cost $9.99 each.

