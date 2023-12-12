How To Get Your Hands on the Latest Pokémon & Squishmallow Collab

The Pokémon and Squishmallow partnership has introduced another adorable creation with the new Teddiursa stuffed animal. I know your first thought is: where can I buy it?

The only way the Squishmallow designs could get any cuter would be to combine them with Pokémon, a franchise full of adorable little monsters. So, of course, they joined forces to wage war against our bank accounts. Earlier this year, the official Pokémon store, the Pokémon Center, announced the next two styles they would release would be Clefairy and Teddiursa. The little brown bear Pokémon with a little golden crescent moon on its head will finally be a Squishmallow. Here’s all the information we know so you can get your Teddiursa as soon as possible.

Where to buy the Teddiursa Squishmallow

Although many Pokémon Squishmallows are available at major chain stores, that is not the case with Teddiursa. The only place you can buy the Teddiursa Squishmallow is on the Pokémon Center website. Being an exclusive edition, the Teddiursa has a little embroidered Pokéball on its booty. It’s also a perfect hugging size at 12 inches tall and 10 inches wide. The Pokémon Center sells the Teddiursa for $29.99. Because it is a new product, Teddiursa probably won’t be going on sale anytime soon. Currently, there is a limit of two per customer. I know you wanted at least 10, so that is a bit of a bummer.

We are still technically in the “pre-order” phase of this special Teddiursa. You can order it now and it will ship by mid-December, according to the Pokémon Center order page. Depending on the shipping options you choose, it seems like you could order it and receive it just in time for the holidays.

Whether it is a gift for yourself or someone else, good luck with catching a Teddiursa!

(featured image: Pokémon Center / Getty Images)

