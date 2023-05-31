Thank You, ‘Ted Lasso,’ for Giving Me This One Brief Glimpse of Roy Kent’s Full Potential

Yes, the Ted Lasso season 3 finale made me cry. No, I didn’t agree with all of it. Series finales are notoriously hard to get right, and while there were many moments in Ted Lasso‘s final 76-minute long episode that I heartily enjoyed, there was one brief scene—more of a glimpse, to be honest—involving notoriously angry footballer Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) that made almost everything I didn’t enjoy worth it.

Spoilers ahead for Ted Lasso season 3, up to and including episode 12!

One of my biggest gripes with Ted Lasso‘s third season has been its handling of Roy Kent, his growth, and his relationships. While Roy and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster)’s developing friendship has undeniably been one of the highlights of this season, his messy dynamic with Keeley (Juno Temple) and his continued inability to express his emotions have been a source of frustration for me. Whenever Roy seemed to have a breakthrough, the next episode would see him revert to his sulky ways. This, however, finally seemed to change in Ted Lasso season 3, episode 9, “La Locker Room Aux Folles,” when he gave an unusually heartfelt and poignant press conference regarding Isaac’s outburst towards a homophobic AFC Richmond fan.

That was a turning point for Roy. Since then, he’s been more honest with Keeley about his feelings, and in the Ted Lasso season 3 finale, he even admitted that he’s been frustrated with himself, too, for his inability to change. Unfortunately, the finale also featured an off-key machismo struggle between Roy and Jamie concerning Keeley’s affection for them, which did make me heave out a strangled sigh, but the most important thing still stands. Roy not only wanted to become a Diamond Dog, but he also truly expressed his insecurity. He wants to grow and become a better man. He just doesn’t know how.

As Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift) so eloquently put it: “Human beings are never gonna be perfect, Roy. The best we can do is to keep asking for help and accepting it when you can. And if you keep on doing that, you’ll always be moving towards better.” And thus, we come to what might, ridiculously enough, be one of my favorite moments of the Ted Lasso finale.

Roy Kent asks for help. In what seems to be Ted’s imaginings of everyone’s future, Roy can be seen in a session with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles). Dr. Sharon, who was first introduced in Ted Lasso season 2, and continued to be a reliable source of support for Ted throughout season 3 (though sadly, mostly off-camera), helped Ted and many of the players face their issues and work through them. Even Jamie visited her, with a little encouragement from Keeley. But the one person who might have needed it the most, Roy, never did. And that lost opportunity has been haunting me ever since.

Now, Roy’s session with Dr. Sharon may have been part of a dream sequence, but I’m choosing to believe it’s real. Because in the end, and as I have written many times while covering this season, Ted Lasso is a show about growth. And Roy, up until recently, seemed to be left behind. This, however, this tiny, brief glimpse into the future that Roy might have as Richmond’s leading manager, a future in which he gets help for his issues and learns to express them in a healthy manner, is monumental. It’s emotional. And I’m truly happy they decided to include it, even if it only lasted for 5 seconds.

Good on ya, Roy.

