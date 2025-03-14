‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 release window, cast, plot, and more

It’s time to put up your BELIEVE signs because Ted Lasso is coming back!

Everyone’s favorite example of non-toxic masculinity is returning to the U.K. after spending time in Kansas. This time around, he’ll be coaching a women’s soccer team. There’s bound to be a load of great new characters to whom Ted can impart some wisdom.

Here’s everything we know about Ted Lasso season 4.

What is the release window for Ted Lasso season 4?

There’s no release date for Ted Lasso season 4 yet, but we’d expect it to air in 2026, as Deadline reported that the show is eyeing a production start in July 2025. The official Ted Lasso X account popped back to life today, so you can check there for updates.

Who is returning for Ted Lasso season 4?

So, what’s happening with our dear old friends from the last three seasons? Well, there’s a mixture of news there.

Jason Sudeikis is, of course, returning as the title character, Ted. He announced his triumphant return on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. “We’re writing season 4 now. That’s the official word. Ted’s coaching a women’s team,” he said.

Alongside him, we’ve also got Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brett Goldstein (Roy), and Jeremy Swift (Higgins) coming back. Their attachment to the new project was announced back in 2024. Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, is also almost guaranteed to return. He’s been dropping hints about season 4 for ages.

As for Juno Temple (Keeley) and Brendan Hunt (Beard), Deadline reports they’re in negotiations and likely to return. So, that’s nearly the whole team assembled … but there will most likely be one person missing. That’s Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt. He’s busy with other work. Deadline does suggest he could “potentially reprise his role in some limited capacity,” but it’s probably best to assume he’ll be sitting this one out, sadly.

There’s been no word yet on some other beloved Richmond AFC players, including Toheeb Jimoh’s Sam Obisanya, Billy Harris’ Colin Hughes, Cristo Fernández’s Dani Rojas, or Kola Bokinni’s Isaac McAdoo. Given the nature of professional football and AFC Richmond’s success in Ted Lasso season 3, there’s a solid chance they’ll have moved on to other clubs.

What is the plot of Ted Lasso season 4?

At the end of season 3, Rebecca and Keeley set up plans to create a women’s football team. It’s presumably this football team that Ted will coach! From there, who knows what might happen. Ted’s new job might put him into conflict with his ex-wife and son … or it might not. Henry will be a few years older by now. The distance might not be as much of an issue.

Perhaps Keeley and Roy will mend their relationship in season 4. Fans were devastated when they split up. But Juno Temple has stated that she believes Keeley should end up with Roy, so who knows? Fingers crossed!

We might also see some of Rebecca’s new relationship, which began in season 3. She hooked up with a handsome Dutchman (Matteo van der Grijn) while in Amsterdam, and in the season finale, she ran into him again at Heathrow airport. It would be good to see Rebecca finally getting a bit of romantic happiness.

What have people said about Ted Lasso season 4?

Jason Sudeikis offered an intriguing statement about the show, telling Deadline:

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season 4, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

But he’s not the only one who’s got something to say about it. Head of Programming for Apple TV+ Matt Cherniss told the media, “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief. Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

We’re certainly ready for a bit more positivity in our lives. Bring on Ted Lasso season 4!

