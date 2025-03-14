I understand the naysayers, but more ‘Ted Lasso’ is just what we need right now

Ted Lasso is back! The man himself, Jason Sudeikis, has confirmed it.

Recommended Videos

Ted will return to the U.K. after a stint in Kansas and coach a women’s football team, presumably the one Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple) were setting up in season three. I could not be more excited about this. I was a latecomer to Ted Lasso, only picking it up once it had seemingly finished. I was not in the least bit interested in football (what you Americans would call soccer), but I figured I might get a few laughs out of it, right?

In the end, I got more than a few laughs; I got something positively life-affirming. Ted’s leadership lessons and focus on improving his mental health helped me along my own mental health journey. I was so disappointed when the series was over. I wanted more because it had become my number one comfort show. And now I’m getting it!

Ted Lasso always had more stories to tell

So far, I’ve seen mixed reactions to the news of more Ted Lasso, and I understand why. The first three seasons tell a great story in and of themselves, and it seemed like a natural endpoint to have Ted return to Kansas for good.

But at the same time, there are so many places we can go from here. Ted built a found family in the U.K., and now he can fully introduce his son, Henry, surely a teenager by this point, to that family when he returns. I want to see the old friendships reignited. Ted and Rebecca had a great relationship, for a start (yep, I rooted for them to get together in season 1, though I have accepted now that it’s a no-go), and I want it on my screen again.

Then we’ve got my favorite couple on the show, Keeley and Roy (Brett Goldstein). They were technically broken up in the season 3 finale, but Juno Temple always believed they would eventually find a happy ever after together. The chemistry between Temple and Goldstein was off the charts, and I so want to see them find their way back to each other.

Just when we needed hope, Ted Lasso himself is here to save the day

As far as TV shows go, Ted Lasso is one we could really use right now. At the moment, toxic masculinity seems to be conquering the world, exemplified by criminals like Donald Trump and trolls like Elon Musk, but Ted Lasso (both show and character) presents a gentle and respectful version of masculinity. The show is also great at teaching teamwork, mindfulness of one’s own flaws, and the power of redemption. Remember the Nate storyline?

That’s not all. The show has a diverse cast, with characters of color and gay characters given depth and development. (I’m sure when it comes back, the MAGA crowd will claim it was always “woke.”) Issues such as homophobia and racism are tackled, and characters are given pointers on how to fight back—pointers that viewers can take with them into the real world.

When unpleasant things happen in the show, and they do, we’re reminded that they don’t have to be permanent. Ted is a kind, good person, and his number one goal is helping others. Because of him and his soft nature, everyone around him becomes better.

If Donald Trump is a representation of all that’s bad about America, Ted is a representation of everything that’s good about it. As someone who cares about the USA very much, despite all that’s happened, that’s what I want to see.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy