‘Ted Lasso’: Juno Temple finally reveals who Keeley ends up with

The third season of Ted Lasso didn’t meet with quite as much acclaim as the first two seasons, and some of that was because of the unfocused plotline for Juno Temple’s Keeley Jones. Keeley and Roy (Brett Goldstein) were a fan-favorite couple and they seemed like they could go the distance. But it wasn’t to be. In season three, they split up and Keeley began dating a woman, Jack (Jodi Balfour), before the relationship painfully disintegrated in a row over Keeley’s leaked nudes. And while this was going on, Keeley’s ex, bad boy-turned-himbo Jamie (Phil Dunster), was pining somewhat for her as well.

Recommended Videos

In the final episode of the show, Roy and Jamie tried to get Keeley to choose between them… but she chose neither. That was a bit of a disappointment for Keeley/Roy fans (of whom I am one!) but don’t worry, Temple is here now to reassure us.

“I think, ultimately, she ends up with Roy,” Temple told Entertainment Weekly, before going on to praise the actors who embodied Jamie and Roy for three seasons. “But! At the same time, I will say that working with both of those men — Phil and Brett — they are such extraordinary humans, and I think the journey of both of their characters throughout all three seasons is a quiet masterclass in acting.”

Jamie started off the show as a terrible boyfriend, but he grew as a character as the show went on. Maybe Keeley would have considered him, too? “I think she would probably have a great time ending up with either one of them, but my gut tells me that it would probably be Roy.”

So that just leaves one big question: Might we see Keeley and Roy reunite in a potential Ted Lasso season 4? There have been rumors about it for ages now, even though the end of season 3 seemed to be the end of the journey for title character Ted.

And yet, Temple sure thinks more Ted Lasso is possible, saying: “I’ve heard the kind of stunt version of, yeah, potentially, it sounds like there might be a season 4,” she told Entertainment Weekly a couple of days ago. “I don’t know when. I don’t know exactly who, what, why, where, but I think it sounds like those cogs are turning.”

One thing she doesn’t want, though, is a spinoff focused on just Keeley. “The idea of a spinoff with Ted Lasso is a complicated one for me, because it so feels like a team that I don’t know if I would want to do a spinoff,” she said. “I don’t want to be a part of it if everybody else isn’t. It’s a team. It’s a real team!”

And speaking of teams… the end of Ted Lasso season 3 laid the groundwork for Keeley and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) starting a women’s football team. A potential season 4 would most likely focus on that, and Temple is all for that idea. “I think that’s definitely something I would find to be a great journey for Keeley and also for Rebecca,” she said. “And I think, also, women’s football is something that is so exciting — especially in England, we’ve been doing so well… It would be a great storyline.”

There could be no better character than Keeley to build a season 4 around.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy