Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer Lands and We’re Ready for More Jason Sudeikis

What better way to start your week than with a healthy dose of Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso? Seriously, we are blessed and ready for more of AFC Richmond, more of Ted’s optimism, Rebecca’s bluntness, and my ship of Keeley and Roy—of which you didn’t get to see much in the season 2 trailer. It’s a bit concerning with how much I love Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent, but understandable after the injury his character sustained at the end of Ted Lasso season 1.

When we last left off, AFC Richmond was relegated. In true Ted Lasso fashion, I had no idea what that meant until a fútbol fan explained it to me in detail. Basically, they’ve been knocked down a level in the sport as a whole. That means less pay, less opportunities, and a whole lot of work to get them back to the place they were before the loss in season 1 of Ted Lasso. And from what we’re seeing in the season 2 trailer, they’ve got a hell of a lot of work to do.

But even in the midst of all that hard work to get back to where they were before, this trailer for Ted Lasso season 2 has a lot of hope built into it. There’s still the camaraderie between Ted, Coach Beard, Nathan, and Higgins. Rebecca looks to be pulling off a Ted Lasso move with “Hi Ted” outside of his window and supporting Ted as he supports her. And we’re back in the conference room with Ted giving responses that leave the reporters and us surprised with how he spins things for the better.

What makes this season 2 trailer even better is that the show, starring Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and newest addition Sarah Niles, has already been renewed for season 3. That gives me hope for what’s to come and the journey that’s ahead for AFC Richmond and all those who want to see them not just shine, but thrive.

Ted Lasso returns for Season 2 Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+.

