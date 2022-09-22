You’ll Soon Be Able to Live Out Your ‘Ted Lasso’ Dreams in ‘FIFA 23’

On September 21, one of the most popular sports video games, FIFA, announced that you’ll be able to play as characters from one of the most popular shows on TV right now, Ted Lasso, by the end of the month. While games like Fortnite get all the attention for crossovers, this one feels extra special as the Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ show about trying your best and believing is something we all need right now. FIFA 23 will feature the AFC Richmond team and their coaches, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), as they battle it out with football (soccer) teams around the world when the game launches at the end of the month!

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Sudeikis said,

As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas.

In addition to seeing the stadium and Greyhound in-game, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh), Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández), and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) will be playable characters! Those on social media are largely excited about this crossover event. The first comment on the YouTube trailer announcement wrote, “Rare EA W.” However, some are also pointing out that it’s telling that FIFA would put in a fictional team before including a women’s team or even women players for the career mode of the game. It’s not exactly economical to court fans of a single show on Apple TV+ versus a whole gender.

I’m very torn. On the one hand, you have more to love about one of my favorite feel-good comedies Ted Lasso. On the other hand, this is an EA FIFA game. Most people who play video games know EA is one of the worst companies in gaming, and that’s saying a lot when Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft exist. FIFA the organization (like many large-scale sports organizations) is very corrupt. Then, (like the Olympics) there are the marginalized communities bulldozed over and employed at destitute rates to build the infrastructure when a city is set to host the World Cup.

Because the Xbox Game Pass is already in my home, if this isn’t DLC, I’ll likely give it a try for a few hours. I’m absolutely hot garbage at this game, but had a little bit of fun, and the in-game commentary is hilarious. (Also my favorite part of Madden NFL.) I hadn’t even played a FIFA game until this summer despite (like Super Smash Bros.) it being a video game always around when someone had a Wii out growing up. While I was always curious about the game, it took the Apple TV show to put me over the edge and give it a chance.

