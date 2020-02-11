Ted Cruz Just Accidentally Gave a Really Compelling Argument in Favor of Bernie Sanders

Did you know Ted Cruz has a podcast? He launched it a few weeks ago and would record an episode at the end of each day during the impeachment trial, summing up the day’s activities from his extremely biased perspective. He’s kept it going since impeachment ended, though, which isn’t surprising since the podcast has turned out to be incredibly popular. I mean, just stupidly successful. Like #1 on iTunes level popular. I’m not sure who all these people are who are so desperate for Ted Cruz’s opinions on things, but to each their own, I guess.

On a recent episode, Cruz and his co-host Michael Knowles talked about “shadow-banning,” that thing conservatives are convinced is keeping them down despite it not being real. Cruz thinks that if Bernie Sanders were to get elected as President, we’d be living in Censorship City, with one possible target being his own podcast.

And just like that, I guess I’m a Bernie Sanders fan.

Sen Ted Cruz out here stanning for Bernie https://t.co/v7lAlR9zUK — Hbomb (@Hbomberguy) February 11, 2020

“As bad as they are now, in a Democratic–in a Bernie Sanders administration,” Cruz said, “I am not exaggerating when I say this podcast could very well be off the air.”

To which the rest of us say … okay.

i am now a single issue voter even though i didnt know this issue existed an hour ago — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 11, 2020

Again, I have to wonder who all these sudden Ted Cruz fans are. Cruz’s college roommate once described the Senator by saying, “One thing Ted Cruz is really good at: uniting people who otherwise disagree about everything else in a total hatred of Ted Cruz.” Lindsey Graham once (kind of) joked, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

“Democratic candidates, please raise your hand if you will destroy Ted Cruz’s podcast if you’re elected.” — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 11, 2020

The idea that Bernie Sanders, a staunch defender of the freedom of speech, would try to take down Ted Cruz’s podcast is ridiculous. But it’s not the only partisan lie Cruz pushes in that brief clip. In less than two minutes, he and Knowles push the debunked conspiracy theory that a former Hillary Clinton staffer was behind the app that basically crashed the Iowa caucus. They claimed that “big tech” is engaging in shadow banning conservative voices, and they essentially said big tech and the Democratic Party are racing to see who can corrupt the 2020 election first.

I can see why Cruz is so worried about losing his podcast. It’s quite a privilege to have a platform that lets you spout that many lies to such a wide audience.

