Taylor Swift Courts Backlash by Romanticizing the 1830s as Only a Wealthy White Woman Can

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has arrived, bringing plenty of bangers, ballads, and hot takes. But a particular lyric has rubbed fans the wrong way.

In the song “I Hate It Here”, Swift addresses about feeling out of place in the present day. She sings,

“My friends used to play a game where / We would pick a decade / We wished we could live in instead of this / I’d say the 1830s but without all the racists / And getting married off for the highest bid/”

Of course, the Antebellum era was a shitty time to be alive, especially if you were a person of color. Slavery was still the law of the land, with or without “all the racists.” And it’s not as if you can pluck all the racism out of the era and everyone would be happy.

This is not to mention the myriad downsides to living in 1830, like how women couldn’t vote, Andrew Jackson was president, Native Americans were being removed from their lands, antibiotics didn’t exist, and cholera and influenza pandemics galore. When Swift wrote the 1830s, she might have pictured drinking sweet tea on a fancy porch or something.

Fans were quick to question Swift’s lyrics online as a backlash began to build.

There is no way Taylor Swift said she’d like to live in an era where Chattel Slavery was the law of the land and say “but without the racists”. Like it was some casual microaggressions or something. Is this what we’re doing?? — she better be coming… (@CannyZanny) April 19, 2024

I mention Taylor Swift once for a joke and now I'm getting news about her, and I gotta say: pretty astonishing to stipulate that she wants to live in the 1830s, "except without the racists," and not mention slavery, so slavery still exists but everyone's chill about it — ★ (@corpseinorbit) April 19, 2024

I know I can’t stfu abt Taylor Swift but of all time periods WHY THE 1830s??? The most notable event from the time period is the trail of tears like I cannot wrap my head around it? Is this another one of her dumbass codes? — sam? (@samhcarr0ll) April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift in 1830 without all the racists pic.twitter.com/BlRY0kp742 — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 19, 2024

I’d be interested to see what “context” there is tho. Like, babe, pls go on about what you love so much about the 1830’s. ? — Jamal Malachi (@JamalMalachi9G) April 20, 2024

Explain to me like i’m 5 how you can have the things America romanticizes about the 1830’s without racism ? https://t.co/Reu0dFyFz2 — Gabrielle ? (@gabalexa) April 19, 2024

Taylor Swift in 1830 without all the racists pic.twitter.com/dCWARyVHp7 — DEI SHAWN (@ShawnNOrlando) April 19, 2024

not so fun fact: in 1830, president andrew jackson signed legislation granting him the authority to remove tribes from lands in the east and move them west via land transfers. the trail of tears began shortly thereafter https://t.co/6ekNIaiV1a — jael holzman (@jholz__) April 19, 2024

Swifties were quick to point out that critics weren’t paying attention to the whole song. The verse continues,

“Everyone would look down ’cause it wasn’t fun now/Seems like it was never even fun back then/Nostalgia is a mind’s trick/If I’d been there, I’d hate it/It was freezing in the palace/”

Fair enough, Taylor. But despite acknowledging that the 1830s wouldn’t be “fun”, it still makes you wonder why she chose that year specifically. There are plenty of post-slavery eras she could have been nostalgic for, and for an artist so focused on lyricism, this seems like an avoidable misstep.

(featured image: screenshot/Taylor Swift)

