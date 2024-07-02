‘Taxi Driver’ Season 3 Is Coming Back To Deliver More Justice

You may have misgivings when it comes to vigilante justice, but Taxi Driver made it all feel justified. It all feels even more warranted when you realize that the cases shown in this K-drama happened in real life, with the perpetrators getting away with meager consequences.

The drama has been confirmed for a third season, as revealed by actor Lee Je-hoon, who stars as Kim Do-gi. No release date has been given yet for the third season, but we can expect another season full of crime-busting with Kim Do-gi and the Rainbow Taxi Company.

Art imitates life with the Burning Sun spinoff

Taxi Driver’s second season featured high-profile cases like the controversial Burning Sun scandal. It involved a nightclub that was run by former Big Bang member Lee Seungri. Burning Sun notoriously facilitated the sexual assault of multiple women for Seungri, his associates, and the club’s high-paying VIP customers.

The drama featured a similar case and called the nightclub “Black Sun,” with Victor, a famous singer, running things. He was so untouchable that he was in cahoots with the police. Reporting to the police was useless, if not detrimental to the ones who decided to report the crime. Specific events and the nature of the crime made it clear that the drama was referencing the real Burning Sun, and both K-drama and K-pop fans immediately caught on.

For now, only Le Je-hoon has been confirmed to return for the third season. We can expect the rest of the cast to make a comeback, but we’ll have to wait for further announcements.

