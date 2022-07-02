Could Taron Egerton be the next Wolverine? The Rocketman and Kingsman star has discussed joining the MCU in the iconic role with Marvel head Kevin Feige. Egerton, who stars in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, discussed meeting Feige in a new interview with the New York Times. “I don’t think it would be wrong to say that, … I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh [Jackman] is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

Egerton added, “But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.” Egerton has made his aspirations known, telling British GQ, “That anyone thinks I would be good for the part is really flattering, … I love Marvel, but it’s just fan stuff. There is no grounding for those rumors.”

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine/Logan in nine different films over a nearly 20-year period, with 2017’s Logan as his swan song in the role. And now that Disney owns Fox, fans are eagerly waiting for properties like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to be folded into the Marvel cinematic universe (which they already have been, sort of, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

In the meantime, Feige and Marvel have yet to make any big announcements regarding either Egerton or the X-Men.

It’s the holiday weekend, Mary Suevians!

