‘Tales of the Jedi’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And More!

We are living in the Golden Age of Star Wars on streaming and we now have news for the next series from LucasArts Animation. Originally, fans were expecting to see The Bad Batch later this month, but unfortunately, Season 2 has been delayed to January 4th, 2023. However, where one falls, another rises and we have received confirmation that Tales of the Jedi will release the whole series on October 26, 2022 on Disney+.

What is Tales of the Jedi?

Tales of the Jedi is an anthology series that will follow some of our favorite Jedi, with some episodes taking place during the Clone Wars, and others occurring decades before. The episodes will be 15 minutes long and the first will be “Life and Death”, which will follow Ahsoka Tano’s birth and her first hunt with her mother, Pav-ti. It will likely end with Ahsoka discovering her Force Sensitivity and starting down her Jedi Path.

The Trailer

The trailer seems to indicate that the episodes will mostly focus on Count Dooku long before the events of the Clone Wars, and Ahsoka Tano both before and after the Clone Wars. The trailer also confirms that at least one inquisitor will be appearing in the series as an antagonist hunting down the surviving Jedi from Order 66. It’s an interesting decision to focus on two of the Jedi who left the Order for very different reasons, especially since they are part of the same ‘Master’ line (Dooku trained Ahsoka’s great-grandmaster Qui-Gon Jinn).

The Cast

The cast has been confirmed as the following:

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti: Ahsoka Tano’s mother Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

We also have confirmation that Bail Organa, Mace Windu, Count Dooku, Yaddle, and Ponda Baba will be appearing. We do not yet have confirmation, but I would guess that many of these characters will be voiced by their Clone Wars voice actors (it definitely sounded like Corey Burton voicing Dooku in the trailer).

What are you looking forward to the most in Tales of the Jedi? Seeing Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano? More of Count Dooku’s past? The return to the Clone Wars era art style in general?

Via Lucasfilm/Disney

(featured image: Disney+)

