Polish Disney+ May Have Leaked That an Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Show Is Delayed

While we’re seeing a boom of Star Wars shows on Disney+, there’s also been a host of delays, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi show and the Andor show both having been delayed from their originally slated release dates. At the moment, it seems likely that another show is also going to be delayed.

The Bad Batch Season 2 was slated to premiere on September 28th, 2022, literally 20 days from today. However, there have been rumors for the past few weeks that this would no longer be the case. It appears we may finally have some kind of evidence to support these rumors.

Is ‘The Bad Batch’ season 2 delayed?

When you look up Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the Polish Disney+ site, it displays a bright blue banner that says: “Production ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ will be available on Disney+ in ‘USA’ region on January 3, 2023 at 11:50 PM.”

The site states that it was last updated today, September 8th, 2022.

In a lot of ways, it makes sense. The Bad Batch Season 2’s release date was announced before Andor was delayed by over a month, and thus, the two shows, if they did run at their currently scheduled release dates, would end up competing with each other on Disney+. Add in the fact that The Bad Batch has received basically no promotion since that announcement—despite supposedly premiering later this month, and all signs point to a delay.

This is also coming days before the D23 Expo, the Disney Convention where a lot of news for the company and its properties is announced, so we can probably expect the announcement then, if not later today.

Obviously, we won’t know for sure until an official announcement.

But it seems all signs are pointing to another four months before we see our favorite batch of misfit clones again.

(featured image: Disney/Lucas Films)

