‘Taking a sick day as an adult should be embarrassing’: ‘Pro-lifer’ Matt Walsh doesn’t care about living people, just the idea of them

Matt Walsh, a self-proclaimed pro-lifer who enjoys a cushy job as a podcast host, claims that adults should be embarrassed to take sick days and, when they are ill, should still go to work and risk harming themselves or others.

Recommended Videos

Walsh is one of many conservatives who claim to be pro-life and think that everyone should reproduce as frequently as possible. However, also like those conservatives, whose care for human life seems to stop at birth, he advocates for people being forced to work 24/7 and unable to take care of themselves or their children. Insufferable conservative pundit Ben Shapiro has claimed in the past that Americans should be forced to work until they die because retirement is “stupid.”

Meanwhile, most Republicans support slashing retirement benefits even further and raising the retirement age. They also often oppose childcare funding, paid parental leave, and the child tax credit expansion. Essentially, these people want you to have as many kids as possible while trying to make it so that you can never retire, afford child care, take leave from work, or so much as take a sick day.

Matt Walsh’s sick day argument is ridiculous and dangerous

Recently, Walsh ranted about how adults should never take sick days because it is supposedly childish and unmanly. He starts by saying, “You shouldn’t be using sick days, okay?” He goes on to gloat about how he has only ever taken two sick days in his entire “career” as a podcast host.

According to him, sick days are “for kids in school who are trying to stay home so they don’t have to take a test that day.” Walsh continues that, aside from very rare circumstances, calling in sick to work should be embarrassing and humiliating for people because adults “don’t have time to be sick.”

Matt Walsh: “Taking a sick day as an adult should be pretty embarrassing for you” pic.twitter.com/lU0gYJi4V3 — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 17, 2024

Of course, this is an easy opinion for Walsh to have, considering he has never worked hard a day in his life. His entire adult life, his only “job” has been sitting in a chair and talking to a radio or camera. He doesn’t even have to research or fact-check his work, as he just spews whatever random idea comes into his head, such as that taking sick days is embarrassing and buying gifts for your wife makes you gay.

Recently, his “job” saw him put on a wig and stumble around the DNC while making weird faces at the camera. The problem is that the vast majority of Americans aren’t so privileged that they make millions off of their job of talking jibberish to a camera, throwing tantrums over children’s TV shows, and wandering around the streets in a wig.

It’s truly laughable that he’s trying to use his own sick day experiences as if they apply to everyone else. All the teachers, surgeons, construction workers, police officers, farmers, and more aren’t allowed to take sick days because Walsh is so manly and courageous that he went to edit videos about kids’ TV shows while he had a tickle in his throat.

This is how Matt Walsh sees himself after a day of podcasting https://t.co/fJ75t5pouu pic.twitter.com/KqePyp7IIx — Lucky? (@evrythingstays) September 18, 2024

Okay, I take it back, I was wrong, Matt Walsh actually is a skilled satirical character actor.



This is hilarious, fair play!



I really believed this was a pompous, spoiled, soft-palmed podcaster proudly talking about not taking sick days from his "job".pic.twitter.com/vOgPvpxxEo — Kat Arnsby (@TheBaffer) September 19, 2024

matt walsh on the way to film in an air-conditioned studio for a seven figure salary https://t.co/3iYMv6JMYI pic.twitter.com/t1ACl84Gh0 — Terminally Online Leftist ? (@terminallyOL) September 19, 2024

His statement isn’t just ridiculous and out-of-touch, but dangerous. After all, this very mindset that sick days aren’t allowed has literally cost lives. In 2021, Ashleigh Anderson suspected she was having a heart attack but continued working her job as a pharmacist at a CVS until she collapsed and died. Just last month, a Wells Fargo worker died at her desk and wasn’t discovered until four days later.

An accountant at EY recently died, with her family believing she worked herself to death due to the company’s toxic environment. Even when suffering medical emergencies or battling extreme anxiety, exhaustion, and stress, workers across the country are being pressured to risk their lives to go to work all because toxic people like Walsh glorify overworking and preventing people from having lives outside of work.

Of course, the strangest thing about Walsh’s argument is that he’s supposedly pro-life. Yet, he is perfectly fine with people who may be sick with deadly contagious diseases to go to work and risk spreading the disease to their co-workers and their co-workers’ children. He thinks people suffering medical emergencies should go to work and potentially die and leave their kids orphaned because at least they won’t be embarrassed by calling in sick. Walsh claims that he’s pro-life but then admits to valuing life so little he doesn’t even think humans are worthy of taking the time required to maintain that life.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy