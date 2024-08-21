Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk, and Byron Donalds’ weird plans to ‘infiltrate’ the DNC backfire

MAGA supporters Matt Walsh, Charlie Kirk, and Byron Donalds think they epically “crashed” and “infiltrated” the Democratic National Convention, even though everyone was watching them with amusement and concern over their exceedingly weird behavior.

The DNC has garnered quite a bit of positive attention with its joyful atmosphere, electrifying speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama, powerful pro-choice testimonies from women like Hadley Duvall, and numerous speakers eviscerating Donald Trump. It’s a stark contrast to the Republican National Convention, where attendees wore maxi pads on their ears, Hulk Hogan tore his shirt during a bizarre speech, and MAGA viciously attacked their own convention’s speakers. The DNC’s success seems to have disgruntled a few right-wing pundits, who devised a grand plan to crash the DNC by showing up and acting weird.

MAGA supporters embarrass themselves at the DNC

At least three well-known Trump supporters showed up at the DNC. U.S. Representative Byron Donalds showed up and pretended to be on a covert operation to report on the state of the convention, even though it was publicly televised. Kirk, a conservative talk show host who believes birth control turns women into Democrats, also came to the DNC and tried to debate college students. Lastly, Walsh, the producer behind the anti-transgender propaganda documentary What Is a Woman? also showed up wearing pro-Kamala Harris merch and a wig and silently paced aimlessly around the convention the whole night.

The most hilarious thing is that all these men genuinely think they did something by being at the DNC. They believe they outsmarted the convention by being there, intimidated everyone with their presence, and pulled off the most epic feat possible. Of course, in reality, both Donalds and Kirk got called out the second they stepped over the convention’s threshold. Joshua Martin filmed Donalds’ entrance while loudly announcing a “fascist” had arrived at the DNC.

FASCIST ALERT!!! Doing my “black job” and exposing @ByronDonalds



Not surprised he’s here, I’d be looking for a new candidate too if mine was getting as cooked as bad as his is? pic.twitter.com/n3UzOTKlVf — Joshua Martin (@JoshuaRMartin) August 20, 2024

Kirk faced a similar situation as he immediately got owned by a college student upon entering. Young Democrats of Georgia president Parker Short tried debating Kirk on Trump’s phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State to commit election fraud and overturn votes. Of course, Kirk had no counterargument for Short, so instead tried to change the subject by randomly asking, “What is a woman?” Parker had the perfect reaction, suggesting that Kirk “should meet” a woman sometime so he doesn’t have to keep asking that weird question like a broken record.

Who’s this young gentleman? Bravo. Credentialed by the DNC Charlie Kirk gets owned the minute he enters. pic.twitter.com/WIdR3p1yiw — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) August 19, 2024

LMAO Charlie Kirk got owned by the "Not Like Us" kid https://t.co/QOHUGGQsf8 pic.twitter.com/RncColkfnY — Zac B ????? (@ZacB_MN) August 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Walsh is trending on X for his bizarre behavior at the DNC. He was wearing his Am I Racist? costume the whole night while walking around as if he were in a trance. Security and the press had to keep ushering him along and telling him to leave as he loitered behind interviewers and stared blankly into the camera. Although Walsh still believes that he infiltrated the DNC unnoticed, everyone has been sharing the videos and photos of him looking and acting incredibly conspicuous and awkward at the convention, holding him up as a prime example of why conservatives get called “weird” so often.

Matt Walsh is allegedly at the DNC weirdly walking back and forth in front of the camera wearing the same fake wig and glasses as his racist movie.



This is why people think they're weird.pic.twitter.com/UY8QdSoCB0 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) August 21, 2024

Yes it is obviously Matt Walsh, he is promoting his dumb shit racist movie pic.twitter.com/QNzYnf0zYO — john kreplach (@js_thrill) August 21, 2024

Definitely stalker vibes. Like, the kind of weirdo who would have a plushie of himself in diapers or something — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 21, 2024

What’s hilarious about this, is that Charlie Kirk, Matt Walsh, and Byron Donalds all thought they’d stalk the #DNCConvention like it was one of their ex-girlfriends, and all the Democratic men & women, are handing them their a$$es on a goddamn platter.



It’s a pleasure to watch. https://t.co/vbWwT3mQX2 — Vertex (@BurtonPixels) August 21, 2024

Everyone but Matt Walsh at the DNC last night— pic.twitter.com/NnqwPrqHtQ — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) August 21, 2024

Matt Walsh is weird— and a creep. pic.twitter.com/3dAyNNf22r — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) August 21, 2024

It’s unclear why Kirk and Walsh felt the need to be weird at the convention by running around asking people what a woman is and wearing disguises. After all, deciding to stalk the DNC in the first place is already incredibly creepy and weird in itself. Meanwhile, Kirk, Walsh, and Donalds all bizarrely think they “owned” the Democrats by foolishly showing up and getting publicly ridiculed at the DNC. However, all they really did was engage in strange and distasteful conduct at the DNC that reflects poorly on their party. It won’t go unnoticed that Democrats respected the RNC, but MAGA supporters couldn’t offer the same basic respect and class to the DNC.

