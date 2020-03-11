Take Me to Avengers Campus Now! It Sounds Amazing. There’s Shawarma!

Hanging with the Avengers? Shawarma restaurants? What next, we get to shoot webs out of our wrists like Spider-Man’s web-shooters? WHAT? WE GET TO DO THAT? News broke on Good Morning America about the upcoming Avengers Campus Disney park, and let me tell you, I am fully prepared for Disneyland to take my money and run with it.

From taking on Taskmaster to training with the Dora Milaje, Avengers Campus has something for everyone to enjoy. Again, did I mention that we get shawarma? Filled with meeting Iron Man (for the first time in America) to Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, and more, the park has, pretty much, all our favorite heroes there to give us the tour! Also … more importantly … Natasha Romanoff is alive and well, taking on Taskmaster while Tony Stark gets to work with Peter Parker.

While we don’t know much about the rides that Avengers Campus will feature, there was information about a fun new adventure with Queens’ favorite hero. The new “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure” ride is the only look we got into the attractions (outside of meet-and-greets and eating), and honestly, Tom Holland telling us what to do while we get to be our very own versions of Spider-Man? I swear I did not come up with Avengers Campus, but this is a childhood dream come true (minus Tom Holland voicing it … but you get my point).

The new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure ride will use an advanced gesture recognition system to have webs *digitally shoot out from one’s wrist* 🤯 It’ll require no handsets, no devices, nada. Pop on the 3D glasses, flick your wrist & it’ll look + feel like the real thing! pic.twitter.com/Na7W1zFhEF — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

And okay look, I’m excited. I love the Avengers, so of course, I’m going to love this park, but let me TELL YOU about the real joy of Disney: Churros. Seemingly a non-issue, let me set the scene for how much I, personally, love a Disney Churro. When I couldn’t go to Disney one year for a very sad and upsetting reason, my sister-in-law promised to make me Churros to make it up to me. I started sobbing and yelled that they’re not the same. Last year, my mom was being nice and went to a random restaurant in Disney but got the wrong kind. I ate them quietly.

There is an art to buying the perfect Disney Churro, and now, that perfect Churro might just be PURPLE.

That’s not all — brace yourselves for 🌀COLORFUL SPIRAL CHURROS🌀 Different ones will be served throughout the year, but don’t let the colors fool you. Purple is not grape; red is certainly not cherry. Looks like you’ll have to try these to find out the flavors yourself! 🥰🌈 pic.twitter.com/Bkue7qzuhn — 🍭 carlye wisel (@carlyewisel) March 11, 2020

With fun little spider-bots to help us protect the planet (and break our wallets), Avengers Campus just looks fun and like we get to throw ourselves into the world of Marvel even further. I personally can’t wait to go and cry at the man dressed like Peter Parker, and I’m not alone, either.

There’s going to be a Shawarma joint at Avengers Campus and that’s the only thing that matters — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 11, 2020

avengers campus to open at disney california this july 18th! *gotta start saving some money* pic.twitter.com/mnqby2ZxxC — captain ‎⍟ (@iamgeekingout) March 11, 2020

Me putting in my early application to stay on the Avengers Campus pic.twitter.com/LKqiJSNIj0 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 11, 2020

Me rolling into the Sanctum at Avengers Campus pic.twitter.com/7RlX85ngim — Jenn B (@JennBB8) March 11, 2020

Love that Avengers Campus is in a reality where Tony is alive ☺️ — allie ‎⎊ | tony stark forever (@karate_girl) March 11, 2020

Am I fully prepared to ugly cry at Avengers Campus? Yes, yes I am.

