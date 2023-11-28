‘Sweet Home’ Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Sweet Home is arguably one of South Korea’s best action zombie series to date. Before its boom as a KDrama, Sweet Home was based on a webtoon of the same name that was published in 2017 and was completed in 2020.

Webtoon readers know that the Netflix version diverges from the original events of the written medium, making the original a good read for fans who found themselves loving the Netflix version. It’s clear that the first season ended as a cliffhanger, so many were expecting a second season to drop sometime soon. Fortunately for fans, Sweet Home season 2 will premiere its first episode on December 1, 2023. Watching this brutal series is definitely a great way to spend the holidays.

What makes Sweet Home a compelling series to watch isn’t just the struggle of the characters to live, but their active pursuit of meaning in life even during an apocalypse of monsters. Season 1 focuses on Cha Hyun-su, who has lost his family due to a terrible car crash. He moves into Unit 140 of a rundown apartment complex named Green Home. Hyun-su no longer wants to live and tries to end his life, but an apocalypse breaks out and he finds himself struggling to survive instead.

At the beginning of the story, he appears to be infected by the mysterious plague, but the events of the series reveal otherwise. In the end, Hyun-su gives himself up for experimentation to the army, but not before he can stop himself from killing many other friends and tenants in the apartment.

The second season of Sweet Home goes beyond the dingy apartment complex from the first season. The South Korean government intends to bomb all infected areas, but that poses a lot of threat to civilians who aren’t infected. Many characters from the first season will be making their return in this second season, but it’s unclear what role they’ll be playing given that the plot wouldn’t just be about surviving the apartment anymore. There will also be new characters introduced in the coming season.

Director Lee Eung-bok confirmed that the second season will also diverge from the original events of the webtoon and that it’s going to be a “full-pledged apocalyptic drama.”

