‘Sweet as f*ck’: Fans are laughing over Ben Shapiro’s Oscars video

The Oscar nominations came out last week and they struck a nerve with people like Ben Shapiro. The failed screenwriter was not happy with some of the nominations, specifically two Best Actress and Best Actor nominees.

Shapiro started his video complaining about the Netflix film Emilia Pérez getting 13 nominations. While many have had their issues with the film taking as many nominations as it did, Shapiro’s was rooted entirely in his transphobia. He was furious that Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated and has continued to push a transphobic narrative about the nominee.

Next, his issue was with Sebastian Stan’s nomination for his work in The Apprentice. Shapiro, who openly admitted to sharing his opinion on a movie he did not see, kept talking about how “no one” saw Stan’s work. Clearly, that isn’t true, Ben. Many of us watched the movie and agree that he should get a nomination for the role. Hope that helps!

Shapiro thinks that Stan’s nomination is a way of “slapping” Donald Trump. Who is going to tell him that many were afraid of talking about The Apprentice and Stan didn’t get to do Actors on Actors because of it? It’s not a slap to the President. Stan is really good in the role.

Ben Shapiro SEETHING hard is why Sebastian Stan being nominated this year was sweet as fuck! pic.twitter.com/b1vSPQieDP — Duhlorean (@Duhlorean98) January 25, 2025

Shapiro’s video goes on to talk briefly about Anora and The Brutalist. He seems to mock Anora and admits he is interested in The Brutalist but as someone who loves Brady Corbet’s film, there is no world in which I think Shapiro will understand a single thing that film is talking about. Especially since the film itself takes on the entitled nature of a rich white man in the United States and how this country allows them to prosper.

And then Shapiro spoke about Conclave

Another movie that Shapiro admitted to not seeing and yet speaking on was Conclave. He began by yet again being transphobic against an intersex character in the film and bashed the film without really knowing what he was talking about.

His big issue seems to be that Ralph Fiennes character knows that the man they selected as the new Pope is intersex and he tried to act like he knew what he was talking about. “Do you even Catholic bro” is rich because the right constantly misunderstands Christianity. Remember how they all got mad at Mariann Budde recently thinking they know more than she does?

He then ran through the rest of the nominees, admitting to not seeing the majority of them, claiming he loves Dune: Part II but probably didn’t understand that Paul Atreides isn’t a “hero,” and then called the beautiful film Nickel Boys an “issue” film. Shapiro said they were a terrible list of films (he admittedly did not see most of).

Maybe this is why you are a failed screenwriter

Whenever Shapiro starts to talk about movies, I am reminded that this man does not know anything. Really, no brain cell in that head of his is aware of what makes a piece of art worthwhile. And that is abduntantly clear in this video he put out. It is hateful, transphobic, and lacking of any kind of substance or nuance.

If anything, this video shows me that Shapiro failed in his own aspirations because what he thinks makes “art” worthwhile is only its performance at the box office. Who are you? Guys on film twitter who don’t know what they’re talking about?

Anyway, jokes aside, Shapiro’s take on the Oscars is the least surprising nonsense I’ve ever heard. Of course he is being transphobic and hates a Donald Trump movie he admittedly didn’t see. But then again, he openly admitted to not seeing nearly half of the nominees so maybe don’t take an uninformed man’s opinion to heart.

