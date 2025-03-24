Surprise, surprise: Trump is losing popularity, and it’s getting worse for him

President Donald Trump is dropping in popularity polls. Amid his controversial executive decisions, some social media users are even more surprised that the numbers aren’t any lower.

Recommended Videos

CNN senior correspondent Harry Enten explained that Trump was “on the positive side of the ledger” in January 2025. Voters at the time were highly anticipating Trump’s term to start. But now, it seems that Trump has slipped by two points in terms of approval.

Trump’s approval rating isn’t as ‘yuge’ as he thinks it is

Enten said that Trump is “underwater” after his popularity waned by two points. This plunge wasn’t exclusive to CNN polling, as NBC, IPSOS, and other outlets reported on Trump’s demise. While CNN may be critical of President Trump, even his approval ratings on Fox News were negative. Although Republicans are expressing “overwhelming support” for the president, a majority of voters disapprove of Trump’s performance.

MSNBC also claimed that since 2001, all presidents have gotten an approval rating above 50%. Trump seems to be the exception, falling at 47%. According to Enten, Trump is the only US president since the 1900s to get a net negative approval rating. He cites Trump’s first and second terms in office. “When you’re only matching yourself and you’re the only dude who’s underwater at this point, [that’s] not particularly good,” said Enten.

Enten also reported that Trump is rated poorly on issues regarding the economy, federal budget, foreign policy, healthcare, and tariffs. Meanwhile, he was rated positively on the issue of migration. “Donald Trump is not meeting the voters’ expectations on the issues that matter to them,” Enten concluded.

Social media users were in agreement, with some wondering why Trump hasn’t entirely dipped in ratings altogether. One X user wrote, “It’s shocking that his numbers are not even lower.” They cited rising inflation, flippant tariff policies, and mishandling of international relations as the president’s failures.

@Dexter__Wright

One step forward, and one step backward

It’s no surprise that Trump is faltering on economic issues, given his stance on tariffs and trade. The president threatened 50% tariffs against neighboring Canada’s steel and aluminum imports. This proved to be an empty threat after Premier Doug Ford from Ontario, Canada, promised to pause the 25% surcharge on energy exports to the United States.

Regardless, Trump’s willingness to slap tariffs against trading partners caused not only inflation but also uncertainty in the stock market. The S&P 500 is down by 10% from its high in February 2025. But with a softened tariff stance, futures stocks on technology rose. Reuters reports that the market is reacting to Trump’s decision on tariffs. While tech is beginning to see green, it doesn’t mean that investors are in the clear. After all, the president is still keen on using tariffs as a tool for intimidation.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy