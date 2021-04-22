Supposed Marvel Leak May Have Some Clues Into the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

**Possible spoilers for many future Marvel projects!**

A huge, purported Marvel leak on Reddit went from an “okay sure” to “maybe there is something here,” as two of the “leaks” in question seem to be confirmed. While none of what was “leaked” is set in stone or for sure happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can still have fun theorizing about what they mean if they are, indeed, true.

First of the “confirmed” leaks is Russell Crowe playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder. Our own Princess Weekes wrote up the news, in which Crowe said as much during an interview, but it is part of this Reddit leak, along with Jeremy Renner’s “goodbye” that he posted on his Instagram story after the Hawkeye series wrapped.

While getting a few things correct makes the rest of the “leaks” seem more believable, they’re still unconfirmed, and I don’t buy all of them at all. I don’t think, for instance, that Kate Bishop is going to join up with U.S. Agent, as the “leak” says. Maybe Walker goes to talk with Bishop after Clint Barton “retires forever.” The Reddit post says that “Clint Barton retires for good at the end of this show and this will be the last appearance from Jeremy Renner possibly forever,” and while that does seem likely with the show (especially with Renner’s Instagram post), it doesn’t mean that Kate Bishop is suddenly switching sides.

Could John Walker show up and try to recruit Kate Bishop? Sure. Do I think she’d go with him? Absolutely not.

The leak also said that the following actors would be heading to the MCU: Charlie Hunnam, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kiernan Shipka, Jim Carrey, Gwendoline Christie, Michelle Dockery, and Richard Armitage. Quite white. BUT I will say that Kiernan Shipka as Spider-Gwen would delight me. (And yes, I’m going to note that there are two Game of Thrones actors on this list but not Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter, so this rumor is dead to me.)

What I’ll say about this “leak” is that everything should just be taken with a HUGE grain of salt. Could there be some truth in these? Of course. But also, the two “confirmed” leaks are thinks that we probably could have figured out from context clues. Jeremy Renner finally actually retiring? Checks out. Russell Crowe playing Zeus? Sure, Thor is the god of thunder, that’s an easy thing to guess.

To be honest, the only rumor I’m really mad about is the Kate Bishop one. Katie Kate would never. But other than that, they’re all plausible and not that shocking. Idris Elba returning for Loki, a show messing with time? Yeah, sure, that makes sense. The Mutants finally coming in after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a movie that is probably pulling from “House of M” like I thought WandaVision would? AGAIN, that makes logical sense.

I just don’t know how much (if any) of this we can trust. I would love to see Thunderbolt Ross as the Red Hulk, though.

