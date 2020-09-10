As Supernatural Wraps Filming, Cast, Crew, and Fans Say Thank You

comScore

By Jessica MasonSep 10th, 2020, 5:03 pm

Supernatural -- "The Gamblers" -- Image Number: SN1511A_0209bc.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Jensen Ackles as Dean, Alexander Calvert as Jack, Misha Collins as Castiel and Jared Padalecki as Sam -- Photo: Cate Cameron/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

It’s truly the end of an era. Today cameras roll for the final time on Supernatural. After fifteen seasons, 327 episodes, and countless demons, ghosts, and pies, the Winchesters will finally lay their weary heads to rest. It’s an emotional day for the people who have worked on the show for years and the many fans for whom Supernatural is more than a show.

In celebration of filming wrapping, fans managed to get #ThankYouSupernatural trending with tens of thousands of tweets—and the many people that made the show possible joined in with their gratitude, love, and memories. Here are just a few of the tributes that the cast and crew put out there.

Many of the writers and showrunners, current and former, shared their goodbyes and gratitude. Series creator Eric Kripke shared the first scene ever shot, over 5 years ago, along with a tribute to director and producer Kim Manners, who passed away in 2010.

Kripke was succeeded as showrunner by Sera Gamble, who went on to run You and The Magicians.

Longtime producer Jim Michaels shared a final day selfie …

And got some encouragement from none other than Kansas, the band behind the show’s anthem “Carry On My Wayward Son.”

The final episode will be titled, of course, “Carry On.”

The myriad actors who have appeared on the show also shared their thoughts and feelings.

Sebastian Roche, aka the Angel Baltazar:

Samantha Smith, who played mom Mary Winchester since the pilot:

Richard Speight Jr., who had played the “Trickster” aka Gabriel since season two, and has directed several episodes of the series as well:

God himself, Rob Benedict.

Briana Buckmaster aka Sheriff Donna.

Shoshannah Stern, who played deaf hunter Eileen.

Felicia Day, who played the iconic nerd, Charlie.

Alaina Huffman, who played the demon Abaddon.

Rachel Miner, who played the demon Meg and stepped up to run Random Acts, the charity created by Misha Collins.

Jim Beaver, who will always be Bobby Singer:

Ruth Connell, super-witch and Queen of Hell, Rowena.

Jake Abel, who played Michael and long-lost Winchester brother Adam.

Even the former King of Hell, Crowley, aka Mark Sheppard, got a bit emotional.

From a demon to a real angel, Misha Collins, who changed the show when he joined in season four as Castiel.

Danneel Ackles, who both plays the angel Jo and is married to one of the lesser-known actors on the show, shared this with the world and her hubby.

 

You may be shooting your last day…helping to bring Supernatural across the finish line and into television history, but this is not… the End. Supernatural is a show about love, and the love that has been created within the story is eternal. Love between brothers, love between friends, love between co-stars…love for the crew, love for the fans, and love for each other. Thank you to everyone who is a part of this community and those who continue to share their love and talents with us all. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @arachnobite (Set Dec) and Moira (Costumes) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “For there’ll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don’t you cry no more”

And finally, Sam Winchester himself is ready for the last day:

There will no doubt be many other tributes and thank yous to the cast, crew, and show in the days and months between now and the finale. But before I go I wanted to offer my own, as a fan who has loved this show for eight years.

I wouldn’t be here without Supernatural. I mean right here, writing these words. It’s what inspired me to write about media and culture, to transition careers, and my love for the show helped me find the strength to follow what seemed like a wild dream of journalism. My first article here on The Mary Sue was inspired by Supernatural conventions. My first big interview was with Misha Collins. And more than a career, Supernatural gave me joy and hope at a very dark time in my life.

So, from the bottom of my heart, I join everyone saying “Thank You, Supernatural.” You were never perfect, but we don’t love things because they are perfect … they are perfect because we love them.

(image: Cate Cameron/The CW)

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.