As Supernatural Wraps Filming, Cast, Crew, and Fans Say Thank You

It’s truly the end of an era. Today cameras roll for the final time on Supernatural. After fifteen seasons, 327 episodes, and countless demons, ghosts, and pies, the Winchesters will finally lay their weary heads to rest. It’s an emotional day for the people who have worked on the show for years and the many fans for whom Supernatural is more than a show.

In celebration of filming wrapping, fans managed to get #ThankYouSupernatural trending with tens of thousands of tweets—and the many people that made the show possible joined in with their gratitude, love, and memories. Here are just a few of the tributes that the cast and crew put out there.

Many of the writers and showrunners, current and former, shared their goodbyes and gratitude. Series creator Eric Kripke shared the first scene ever shot, over 5 years ago, along with a tribute to director and producer Kim Manners, who passed away in 2010.

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I’m grateful & love you all beyond words. But it’s only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

Kripke was succeeded as showrunner by Sera Gamble, who went on to run You and The Magicians.

Happy last day to the longest running show of its kind in American history. Sending much love to the team on this day of epic accomplishment. Kick it in the ass, guys. Thanks for the memories. Xo #SPNFamily #supernatural https://t.co/niMKrSth9R — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) September 10, 2020

Longtime producer Jim Michaels shared a final day selfie …

The words I will hear later today- Cut! Print! That’s a wrap ! That’s a season wrap and that’s a series wrap… pic.twitter.com/eGNcb5drJD — Jim Michaels (@TheJimMichaels) September 10, 2020

And got some encouragement from none other than Kansas, the band behind the show’s anthem “Carry On My Wayward Son.”

The final episode will be titled, of course, “Carry On.”

The myriad actors who have appeared on the show also shared their thoughts and feelings.

Sebastian Roche, aka the Angel Baltazar:

Congratulations #Supernatural on ending your run of 15 seasons, it was such a pleasure to play a small part in this great adventure and the friendships that ensued, love to all of my cast mates and love to the incredible fans, #SPNFamily #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/YqEyF5u1eL — Sebastian Roché (@sebroche) September 10, 2020

Samantha Smith, who played mom Mary Winchester since the pilot:

A show that literally created families on-screen, off-screen, behind the scenes, & out in the world, #Supernatural will never really be over.

End of an era, but what. a. ride.

Nothing but love. ♥️#MomForever #SPNFamilyhttps://t.co/E3wxetczkz pic.twitter.com/Gbxg53DAPn — Samantha Smith (@SamSmithTweets) September 10, 2020

Richard Speight Jr., who had played the “Trickster” aka Gabriel since season two, and has directed several episodes of the series as well:

My son Steve when I did my 1st episode of #Supernatural in 2007 & today on the show’s last day of shooting. What a long & amazing ride. From janitor to director, I’ll never have another experience like I’ve had on this show. Or a better TV family. Cheers to you all. ❤️ #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/zOR5nEPzZs — Richard Speight, Jr. (@dicksp8jr) September 10, 2020

God himself, Rob Benedict.

Big time love and props to the #SPN family on the last day of production. I love you all. I’ve so enjoyed the ride. @therealKripke @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/nM7fq1QTRl — Rob Benedict (@RobBenedict) September 10, 2020

Briana Buckmaster aka Sheriff Donna.

#ThankYouSupernatural 😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FaKKv69aoe — B R I A N A B U C K M A S T E R (@OfficialBrianaB) September 10, 2020

Shoshannah Stern, who played deaf hunter Eileen.

Felicia Day, who played the iconic nerd, Charlie.

It’s the last day of filming on the set of #Supernatural. Even from afar, didn’t know I’d feel all these feelings. Thank you for 8 years of playing an amazing character. Nothing else will match being a part of the #SPN family <3 pic.twitter.com/yNoalyuMHA — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) September 10, 2020

Alaina Huffman, who played the demon Abaddon.

Sending mad love to my #Supernatural Family! I had no idea how my life would change when this audition landed in my inbox. Thank you for accepting me! Sending lots of love to the cast and crew today! #SupernaturalForever pic.twitter.com/OqHfJ6UeKM — Alaina Huffman (@AlainaHuffman) September 10, 2020

Rachel Miner, who played the demon Meg and stepped up to run Random Acts, the charity created by Misha Collins.

Feels silly to even begin to sum up what you all mean to me or how I cherish all the moments we’ve spent together, but without question I am grateful #ThankYouSupernatural pic.twitter.com/CX73YfRezT — Rachel Miner (@RachelMiner1) September 10, 2020

Jim Beaver, who will always be Bobby Singer:

So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years. Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time. pic.twitter.com/oRlalucX3h — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 10, 2020

Ruth Connell, super-witch and Queen of Hell, Rowena.

Jake Abel, who played Michael and long-lost Winchester brother Adam.

Even the former King of Hell, Crowley, aka Mark Sheppard, got a bit emotional.

From a demon to a real angel, Misha Collins, who changed the show when he joined in season four as Castiel.

#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on. https://t.co/w5jluwRaVL — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) September 10, 2020

Danneel Ackles, who both plays the angel Jo and is married to one of the lesser-known actors on the show, shared this with the world and her hubby.

And finally, Sam Winchester himself is ready for the last day:

There will no doubt be many other tributes and thank yous to the cast, crew, and show in the days and months between now and the finale. But before I go I wanted to offer my own, as a fan who has loved this show for eight years.

I wouldn’t be here without Supernatural. I mean right here, writing these words. It’s what inspired me to write about media and culture, to transition careers, and my love for the show helped me find the strength to follow what seemed like a wild dream of journalism. My first article here on The Mary Sue was inspired by Supernatural conventions. My first big interview was with Misha Collins. And more than a career, Supernatural gave me joy and hope at a very dark time in my life.

So, from the bottom of my heart, I join everyone saying “Thank You, Supernatural.” You were never perfect, but we don’t love things because they are perfect … they are perfect because we love them.

