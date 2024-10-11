‘Supernatural’ heroes: Misha Collins and the SPN cast rally for hurricane relief

If you’re in the Supernatural fandom like me, you know the #SPNFamily is real. North Carolina’s Supernatural Convention, happening October 11–13, 2024, has fans excited to meet the cast, but more importantly, Misha Collins and the crew are raising money for hurricane relief. As a WNC resident, I’m feeling this!

It all started with a tweet from Collins (because, of course). Right before heading to North Carolina Con, he shared that Supernatural’s cast and Creation Entertainment, through Random Acts (Misha’s non-profit), would match donations up to $35,000 to help hurricane victims. This includes relief for both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Could this cast BE any more amazing? At the time of writing, they’ve raised $16,000, and fans are rallying, proving once again that this fandom is truly a family.

I’m on a plane headed to NC where the horrific devastation of #HurricaneHelene has derailed so many lives. The cast of #Supernatural and @CreationEnt are working with @RandomActsOrg to do what we can to help survivors. With #HurricaneMilton bearing down on FL, we’re raising funds… pic.twitter.com/H76oXwATBT — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) October 9, 2024

The hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki, #MishaCollins, and #SPNFamily are trending like crazy, and not just because of the con. Sure, everyone’s excited to meet their favs or catch a glimpse of Baby, but this convention weekend is about so much more.

Jared Padalecki, who usually joins in the fun, shared that he couldn’t attend this time. He’s busy, but in true Padalecki fashion, he supported the cause from afar. His post boosted #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki, as fans rallied to send love and help the relief effort. Even when he’s not there, Jared’s presence is felt. That’s classic Supernatural—always there for each other, no matter the distance.

I’m so sad to miss #SPNNC with @CreationEnt this weekend!!

I’m sending love and support from afar, and hope that everybody has a safe and awesome time. ?

Please stay tuned for ways to help assist those in need in the area!!!#AKF

?❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) October 8, 2024

Collins’ tweet sparked the fundraising push. He’s been a driving force behind Random Acts for years, and his passion is contagious. When he asked for help, fans responded instantly. Whether it’s donating a few bucks or spreading the word, the SPN Family knows how to show up. And with donations being matched, every bit helps in a big way.

While everyone at the con is enjoying photo ops and panels, there’s a special energy in the air. The fandom is doing something real, something that matters, and it’s amazing to witness.

By the end of the weekend, who knows? We might blow past that $35,000 goal because if Supernatural has taught us anything, it’s that family doesn’t quit. Family fights, supports, and always has each other’s backs.

Let’s hit that goal, SPN Family. I know we can!

