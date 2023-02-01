The ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Movie Is Coming Soon But I Want It TODAY

I don’t want to wait until TOMORROW until this thing comes out!

We got Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and I was satisfied. I had had my fill of Supergirl, and it allowed me to return to my cave for peaceful hibernation, untroubled by dark dreams of the ill-fated 1984 version. But now it is spring. I crawl out of my cave, bleary eyed and half-starved. I am hungry, and the only way I will survive is if I feast my sleepy peepers on some more Supergirl content.

Mother nature is kind. More Supergirl is coming. But she is also a fickle mistress, and is making me wait. Here’s everything we know so far about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

What is the new Supergirl movie about?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was originally a comic written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. The pair appear to be overjoyed at the announcement of the comic’s upcoming film adaptation, as the source material was a “small, ambitious book that got out there and got attention because of the passion of all the fans who took a chance, read it, and shared it,” according to King. This little story was beloved enough to be made into a big-time movie, and it’s all because of the hard work of the fans.

According to James Gunn, the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie will focus entirely on Kara Zor-El, a Kryptonian who is related to Superman himself. Unlike her super-relative, Kara Zor-El wasn’t lucky enough to experience “growing up happy in Kansas,” but rather grew up on a piece of Krypton that miraculously survived the planet’s cataclysmic destruction. In Gunn’s words, Kara Zor-El “lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she’s a much harsher and more fucked up Supergirl than we’ve been used to this far.”

I never thought that I’d hear the words “Supergirl” and “fucked up” in the same sentence, unless it was a studio executive saying, “damn, we really fucked up with that Supergirl movie from 1984,” but I’m into the new character choice.

After years in isolation, Kara Zor-El is contacted by a lone alien girl who recruits her for a revenge mission. Zor-El agrees to accompany the girl in order to protect her. But she won’t be doing it alone. Krypto the Superdog will also be there to help the gang out! So cute! And if the art from the original comic series is any indicator, Supergirl will be using a SWORD on her quest. And what happens when you combine the strongest woman in the galaxy with razor sharp cutting ability? A lot of blood, that’s what. But don’t take my word for it, look at this comic art where Supergirl is covered in it!

So what can we expect for Supergirl’s future?

Hopefully with this new reboot we’ll see the Woman of Tomorrow for many tomorrows to come. While Sasha Calle is playing Supergirl in the upcoming Flash movie, it’s unknown if Calle will be portraying Supergirl in Woman of Tomorrow. The co-CEOs of the DCU, James Gunn and Peter Safran, have declined to comment about the casting for Kara Zor-El.

However, considering that Woman of Tomorrow is going to be one of the first major films in the new “Gods and Monsters” chapter of the DCU, it’s likely that the role will go to someone as high profile as Calle. It’s also possible that Supergirl could be brought to life by Melissa Benoist, who previously played the character as part of The CW’s Arrowverse franchise. And considering that Superman himself is getting a big ol’ reboot in the form of Superman: Legacy, it’s likely that the two heroes will share the screen in a future movie or TV show. Now they just gotta find a replacement for Henry Cavill.

But that day is quite a few tomorrows away. Before Gunn and Safran can dive in to Supergirl, Gunn still has to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is being hailed as the biggest and bestest Guardians of the Galaxy story so far. As it stands, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow doesn’t have an official release date, but we will all be counting down the tomorrows until it does.

