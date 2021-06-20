comScore TWST: Here's Your First Look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl | The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Here’s Your First Look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Happy Father's Day, Mary Suevians!

By Chelsea Steiner
Jun 20th, 2021, 5:54 pm

sasha calle

Yesterday, director Andy Muschietti shared a teaser image of Supergirl’s suit in the upcoming The Flash movie. And today, fans get their first glimpse of Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) rocking the Supergirl suit. Images from filming leaked to Twitter, and fans were quick to share their excitement.

Much like Melissa Benoist on the CW’s Supergirl, Calle sports pants instead of a miniskirt. Her suit is similar to the one Henry Cavill sported as Superman in the DCEU. The set photos also revealed Michael Keaton, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman:

While Calle’s role is still under wraps, many pointed out the resemblance to Lana Lane-Kent, the daughter of Superman and Lois Lane, who appeared in the comic book series Injustice: Gods Among Us. Chief among them was comics author Tom Taylor, who created the character:

What do you think of the new Supergirl suit? Are you excited for The Flash? Let us know in the comments!

(image: screencap)

