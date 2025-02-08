Where to Stream the Super Bowl For Free Without Cable

Football fans have been counting down the days for the single biggest sporting event in U.S. history, and now it’s finally here. So grab your pizza and your buffalo chicken dip because the party is about to start this Sunday, February 9. Continue reading to see everything you need to know about where to watch the big event, who will be playing, and who will be performing for the halftime show.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl without cable?

If you don’t have cable for the big game day this weekend, don’t worry because there are a few options for where you can watch it!

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Sunday, Feb. 9 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel : Fox

: Fox Streaming: Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV

Who Is Playing in Super Bowl LIX?

Two weeks ago, the Chiefs went head-to-head with the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, for the AFC Championship. Then, over in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles took on the Washington Commanders for the NFC Championship game. And now, the Eagles have a chance to seek revenge against the Chiefs after their dramatic loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Who Is Performing for the Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar will be Super Bowl LIX halftime performer. The “Not Like Us” rapper posted a video on YouTube in September 2024 to announce that he will be performing during football’s biggest night. “My name is Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX,” Lamar said in the video, where he can be seen behind a football passing machine as he coaches another player off-screen. “You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round tools. Let’s get it.”

This will be the 37-year-old’s second time on the Super Bowl Halftime stage. Back in 2022, the rapper made an appearance next to Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige for Super Bowl LVI.





