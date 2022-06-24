With summer making it offensively hot outside, now’s a good time to stay indoors and watch as much anime as possible. As to be expected, we have a stacked lineup of shows and movies to watch… assuming you made it through everything you wanted to watch during the Spring 2022 anime season (spoiler: I didn’t). That being said, here’s a list of what’s coming in the summer so you can watch it in the fall after you catch up on spring.

What has confirmed dates

Bastard!! – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

The legendary dark fantasy comic has finally become an anime! The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air. The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived! Release date: June 30

June 30 Where to watch: Netflix

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2

A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he’s surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn’t know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year’s… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya’s feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their “relationship” to the very core! Release date: July 1

July 1 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Lycoris Recoil

These are peaceful days, thanks to a secret crime-fighting organization of all-girl agents: Lycoris. The elite free-spirited Chisato is their all-time strongest agent, alongside the coolheaded talented-but-mysterious Takina. Working together at a café, they serve coffee and sweets as well as childcare, shopping, and teaching Japanese. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin! Release date: July 1

July 1 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing ’til you Cry

Yayoi Sakamoto is a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts, enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Nanba (Osaka’s entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians). She reunites with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo “Konamonzu” with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area’s contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them. Release date: July 1

July 1 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Engage Kiss

Bayron City – a Mega-Float type city in the Pacific Ocean, which doesn’t belong to any particular nation. As the mine for Orgonium, a new energy resource, this city is the most noticed in the world right now, and here special cases caused by demons called “D Hazards” has been occurring frequently. Only a handful of people know about the existence of D Hazards. They are handled by PMCs (Private Military Companies). Shu is a young man living in Bayron City who runs such a company, but his company is tiny. On top of that, he cherry-picks his jobs, so he is always in a bind for money. His life, both publicly and privately, is being supported by the beautiful high school girl Kisara who attends a school in Bayron City. And there is one more person that keeps him on her mind: Ayano, an employee of a major PMC that Shu used to work for and Shu’s ex-girlfriend. Kisara finds her unpleasant. At the root of Kisara’s strong attachment to Shu is a contract signed between them. Her true identity is a demon. Kisara supports Shu’s lifestyle, and even assists his demon extermination based on their contract. The price is a dangerously sweet kiss. Their uncertain bond teeters between love and contract. Where is their destiny headed..? Release date: July 2

July 2 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Shoot! Goal to the Future

Atsushi Kamiya, a former captain at Kakegawa High School and the world-renowned “courageous captain” for a famous Italian soccer team… And Hideto Tsuji, a student at Kakegawa High School, who seems uninterested in the now-weakened soccer team… Their meeting is the start of a new legend. Release date: July 2

July 2 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

YUREI DECO

From Science SARU comes an original story based on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The story begins when Berry, an average girl from an average home, meets Huck, a girl who looks like a boy. Charmed by Huck, Berry meets up with the team Huck leads, the Ghost Detectives Club. Members of this club are “socially dead,” working invisibly within the digitally controlled society of Tom Sawyer. As she works with the group, Berry learns about Zero, a mysterious figure who lurks within Tom Sawyer’s underground. She and Huck decide to chase down this figure, and in time, the truth behind the city is revealed… Release date: July 3

July 3 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

RWBY: Ice Queendom

Based on the original series by Monty Oum and Rooster Teeth. In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity – Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake – forming Team RWBY along with Ruby’s sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat… Release date: July 3

July 3 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth

“I’m counting on you, boy.” Yamato descends into chaos following the death of the emperor. Oshutoru, the General of the Right, is a fugitive accused of poisoning Empress Anju. In a battle with his pursuers, he uses the full power of the Akuruka, fusing his body and soul with the world itself. Before he says goodbye, he entrusts Anju and Nekone’s future to his friend Haku. Taking up Oshutoru’s mask and identity, Haku abandons his old life. He tells everyone, except Nekone, who knows the truth, that he is Oshutoru. They escape to Ennakamui, where Anju begins to recover, and she rises up to reclaim her rightful place as Empress. But Raikou, one of the Eight Pillar Generals, attempts to take advantage of the chaos and put a false empress on the throne. Yamato’s armies soon march for Ennakamui to kill the true Empress. A war is about to begin that will engulf all of Yamato… Release date: July 3

July 3 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Classroom of the Elite II

Summary: Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?

Release date: July 4

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3

A devil known by the name “Jashin-chan” is suddenly summoned from Hell into the human realm. The one who summoned her is Hanazono Yurine, a somewhat black-hearted college student living in a run-down apartment in Jinbocho. Though she successfully summoned Jashin-chan into the human realm, she has no idea how to send her back to Hell. So Yurine and Jashin-chan have no choice but to start living together, but according to Jashin-chan, a summoned devil can return to Hell if the summoner dies. So Jashin-chan’s next action is… Release date: July 5

July 5 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation

Here in this magic academy city of Ashram, where everyone is required to live in dormitories, a close-knit group of girls known as “Pentagrams” pursue their studies, including training in manners and magic, to become “true ladies.” Arsnotoria, one of the students in Ashram, lives in Dorm 5 and is always with her dormmate friends: Mel, who’s the life of the party, Petit Albert, who’s quiet and does things at her own pace, Picatrix, who wants to be the class president, and Abramelin, who’s always cool. They take classes and work on their school duties together, and they throw tea parties after school in “that room”… We’ll share the girls’ fun and lively days with you! Release date: July 6

July 6 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World

Struggling with life and society, high school student Michio Kaga wanders about the Internet and lands on an odd website. The website, featuring a number of questions and a point-based system, allows one to create skills and abilities for a character. Upon completing his character, Kaga was transported to a game-like fantasy world and reborn as a strong man who can claim idol-level girls. Thus begins the cheat and harem legend of a reborn man! Release date: July 6

July 6 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan’s elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he’s despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he’s able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn’t going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he’ll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory? Release date: July 6

July 6 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex

A boy and a girl started dating in middle school. They were lovey-dovey at first, but due to a misunderstanding over something trivial, they started feeling more frustration than excitement… In the end, they broke up when they graduated. However, Mizuto Irido and Yume Ayai meet again in a surprising way before they start high school. “Obviously I’m the older brother here.” “Obviously I’m the older sister here.” The child of their parent’s new spouse is the ex they just broke up with?! Out of consideration for their parents, this former couple comes up with a “sibling rule,” which is: “Whoever starts seeing the other as potentially attractive loses.” But they sometimes run into each other right after a bath. They’re also alone on their way to and from school, so… Release date: July 6

July 6 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

Kirishima Toru was accustomed to solving all problems through violence and was called “the Demon of Sakuragi” by the underbelly of society. One day, the boss of the Sakuragi family suddenly summons Kirishima and appoints him caretaker of his only daughter, Yaeka! This is a heartwarming comedy about a yakuza crime family’s right-hand man and the boss’ only daughter. The two of them are about to begin their new daily lives together! Release date: July 7

July 7 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

SHADOWS HOUSE 2nd Season

The mansion has even more secrets… After finishing their “debut,” Kate, Emilico and three other pairs who started with them begin a new life as adults. With the mystery of the “Shadows House” still unsolved, a new incident occurs in the children’s wing. Kate and Emilico, whom the Star Bearers suspect of being malcontents, investigate a mysterious robed Shadow who may be the culprit. What is the goal of this mysterious Shadow? Release date: July 8

July 8 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer

One day, unremarkable college student Yuuhi Amamiya meets a talking lizard who asks for his help saving Earth from a crisis. Before he can refuse, Yuuhi is turned into a member of the Beast Knights and given a ring that gives him the psychic power “domain control.” He is then immediately attacked by an enemy! But just as all seems lost, he’s saved by the girl next door, Samidare. But it turns out Samidare isn’t really a savior of any kind… she’s actually a demon lord who wants to conquer Earth! Drawn to her absurd strength and evil charms, Yuuhi becomes her devoted servant and acts to support her wicked schemes. Release date: July 8

July 8 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys!

In the era when samurai controlled Japan… The Masked Demons annihilated all but one member of the Shinsengumi, who had worked to maintain the peace and public order in Kyoto. Seven criminals are chosen as substitutes for the deceased Shinsengumi members, and they are led by Ichibanboshi, whose parents were also killed by the Masked Demons. He becomes a substitute for Commander Isami Kondo and goes after the Masked Demons with the other substitutes to avenge his parents’ deaths. Former criminals rise up to restore peace and order as their crazy story begins! Now is the time to shine the brightest! Release date: July 8

July 8 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Black Summoner

When Kelvin wakes up, he finds himself in an unfamiliar place with no memory of his previous life. It turns out that he had been reincarnated into another world but had exchanged his past memories for powerful skills. Now a Summoner, he heads out on a journey with the goddess who had brought him over to the new world, who is also his very first “follower”. Release date: July 9

July 9 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

ORIENT Part 2

The ferocious battle of Awaji Island begins now! With the appearance of the all-powerful Kishin, the land of Hinomoto is now dominated by oni, instead of humans. Musashi and Kanemaki Kojiro set out from their hometown swearing the form the strongest Bushi band of all time, and after encountering Hattori Tsugumi on their trip, the three of them found the Kanemaki Bushi. After obtaining the only weapons that can slay oni, Kitetsu Blades, they have taken the first big step towards their dream. In Harima, Musashi’s group will encounter the massive band of Uesugui Bushi, and their leader Uesugi Tatsuomi. They have gathered to slay the giant Kishin that threatens to consume the Awaji island: Yamata no Orochi, the Artillery Wyrm. Joining them are Takeda Naotora and the Takeda Bushi, along with several Bushi the same age as Musashi like Shimazu Akihiro and Amako Katsumi. There’s also the slightly sheltered, shy princess, Saruwatari Michiru. As different agendas swirl and interact, Musashi and his friends join the Kishin hunt. Yamata no Orochi is an unstoppable demon god that’s never been scratched before. And so, the fiercest battle of all begins… Release date: July 11

July 11 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2

Foiled by a hero when he’s inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast-food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil’s trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer. Release date: July 14

July 14 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2

Lucifer, Satan, and the other five princes of hell are students at the Royal Academy of Diavolo, where they train to rule the Demon World. From following humans to falling in love, their individual quirks land them in interesting situations every single day! Will their antics get them expelled, or will one of these infamous brothers come out on top? Release date: July 22

July 22 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Maid I Hired Recently is Mysterious

There’s something really strange about the maid I just hired! No normal person could be so beautiful, or cook such amazingly delicious food, or know exactly what I want before I even ask. She must be using magic – right, a spell is the only thing that can explain why my chest feels so tight whenever I look at her. I swear, I’m going to get to the bottom of what makes this maid so…mysterious! Release date: July 22

July 22 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Fuuto PI

In Fuuto, better known as the Windy City, mysterious beings called Dopants wreak havoc by using the dangerous Gaia Memories. However, there are also heroes who utilize the Gaia Memories to fight these criminals: a half-boiled and indecisive PI named Shotaro Hidari, and his partner Philip, an intellectual-type PI. The two transform into Kamen Rider W—the legendary hero of Fuuto city! Release date: July 31

July 31 Where to watch: Crunchyroll

THEATRICAL RELEASE – Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero! Theatrical release date: August 19

August 19 Where to watch: In theaters

Drifting Home

On a warm summer’s day, Kosuke and his friends visit an abandoned apartment building due for demolition, but the group finds themselves at the center of a strange phenomenon. Finding themselves surrounded by an endless ocean, Kosuke and his friends must somehow find their way home. Release date: September 16

September 16 Where to watch: Netflix

What’s coming soon (no release date, but should be Summer 2022)

There are a number of anime series that are scheduled to be released this summer, but they don’t have official release dates yet.

Crunchyroll

BOTH My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAS

ODDTAXI In the Woods

Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI

The Girl from the Other Side

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Special Episode

Netflix

Kakegurui Twin (Season 1)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN (Part 2)

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (Season 1)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1)

HIDIVE

MADE IN ABYSS: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV

Call of the Night

TOKYO MEW MEW NEW

Prima Doll

Doomsday With My Dog

My Isekai Life

Vermeil in Gold

Luminous Witches

When Will Ayumu Make His Move?

Also, you can expect new episodes of One Piece, Boruto, Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Case Closed, Digimon Ghost Game, Kingdom, Aoashi, A Couple of Cuckoos, Delicious Party Pretty Cure, Shadowverse Flame, and Love All Play over at Crunchyroll.

(Featured image: Crunchyroll/Netflix)

