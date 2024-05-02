‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

Sullivan’s Crossing’s popularity has seen a steep rise since The CW took over co-production duties, as the Chad Michael Murray-starring TV show reaches close to the halfway mark of its second season run.

Recommended Videos

Sullivan’s Crossing season 2 episode 4 will release on May 5, 2024. The episode is titled “Eye of the Storm,” and the synopsis suggests that things could heat up between Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) and Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray) as they take shelter in the latter’s cabin. They have been trying to fend off the obvious attraction between them for some time now, and this episode could finally prove to be the breaking point. Meanwhile, Sydney is expected to reveal the actual reason behind quitting the diner to Rob, who in turn admits why he has been having a hard time with Finn. Sully and Frank will return to the crossing, with Sully getting a positive update about his diagnosis.

Based on the novel series by Robyn Carr, the show stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard as part of the main cast. Lynda Boyd, Allan Howco, Amalia Williamson, Peter Outerbridge, Dakota Taylor, Lauren Hammersley, Reid Price, and Lindura feature in supporting roles. The series follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan, who decides to relocate to her birthplace in rural Nova Scotia to improve her relationship with her estranged father, Harry “Sully” Sullivan.

Season 1 of the show premiered in March 2023, running until May. The first season had ten episodes, and while it is not confirmed yet, season 2 could follow a similar pattern. The show has been predominantly shot in Nova Scotia and is a Fremantle and Bell Media production, in collaboration with Reel World Management. Despite its popularity, the show hasn’t particularly been able to move critics, and its 60% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes reflects that.

(featured image: The CW)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more