‘Suits’ creator ‘open’ to Meghan Markle joining LA spinoff show

Suits LA is set to premiere this Sunday, February 23, and fans have some questions surrounding the new characters of the show. Back in January, Aaron Korsh, creator of the original show and now Suits LA, took to his Twitter to answer some fans who had concerns about the upcoming series.

Recommended Videos

One fan expressed that they are worried the new show is mimicking the original characters from the 2011 USA Network series, but the creator of the show reassured that Suits LA is definitely its own. “All I can say is that if people watch, they will quickly see it does have overlap but it is 100% its own thing. If you liked the original and give this a fair shot, I find it hard to believe you won’t come to love it.” Korsh wrote.

When another fan asked if original cast members like Meghan Markle as Rachel or Sarah Rafferty as Donna would make an appearance, Korsh noted that it “remains to be seen,” but he is “open” to the idea. However, he did note that the network wanted to see one original cast member make a return, and it appears as though Harvey Specter made the cut.

“If you watch, you’ll see that from a story standpoint Harvey made the most sense. I originally wrote this as its own thing not a Suits spin off so I’m not sure what that says about how I look at either one,” Korsh said. The new series will follow Ted Black, a former prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself and is now representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles, California.

Suits LA Trailer

When Does Suits LA Premiere?

Suits LA will premiere on Sunday, February 23, on NBC at 9 PM ET.

How to Watch Suits LA

Fans can watch Suits LA when it airs on Sundays at 9 PM ET on NBC. The show will also be available to watch on Peacock the next day.

Stream: Watch Suits LA on Peacock.

Suits LA Cast

Stephen Amell as Ted Black

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins

Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane

Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen

Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

Alice Lee as Leah

Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn

Troy Winbush as Kevin

Rachelle Goulding as Samantha

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy