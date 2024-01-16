Get Pumped for More Harley Quinn in the ‘Suicide Squad’ Anime

The time has come, folks: We’re getting a Suicide Squad anime series! The last time we got a Suicide Squad film was in 2021, and it was a million times better than the 2016 film. Now, the Squad is getting their own animated series from the studio that brought us Attack on Titan.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Suicide Squad Isekai will be violent, bizarre, and everything you might expect from an anime dedicated to one of the most chaotic parts of the DC universe. What do we know about Suicide Squad Isekai? Keep reading to find out!

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official synopsis for Suicide Squad Isekai, from Warner Bros. Japan:

“In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”! “With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!”

Does Suicide Squad Isekai have a release window?

The current release window for Suicide Squad Isekai is sometime in 2024 on Max.

Is there a trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai?

In addition to the announcement trailer above, DC Studios dropped the first trailer for the series, and the animation is absolutely stunning!

Who stars in Suicide Squad Isekai?

Anna Nagase as Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Yūichirō Umehara as The Joker

Reigo Yamaguchi as Floyd Lawton / Deadshot

Takehito Koyasu as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker

Jun Fukuyama as Basil Karlo / Clayface

Subaru Kimura as Nanaue / King Shark

(featured image: Warner Bros. Japan)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]