Succession season 3 cannot come fast enough! The hit HBO series left us with quite the cliffhanger in season 2, when Kendall Roy proudly said that his father’s reign had ended, and now a war is brewing between the members of the Roy family. In the official trailer for season 3, we see that it clearly isn’t going well for the white, rich Roys, and everyone is split on who to support.

Support Kendall? Lose whatever cushion you had with Logan. Support Logan? When he loses, you don’t have Kendall to go back to. It’s a lose-lose situation for the Roys and, as usual, it is an entire mess of lies, deceit, and the Roy family trying to figure out what best benefits them in the situation.

I love my trash family. Their problems are far from universal, and as we already learned, season 3 won’t even be including COVID-19 because they’re rich, and rich people didn’t really have their lives change that much with the pandemic. But this trailer is just the mess I’ve come to love on Succession, and while I have my favorite characters, the joy of this show is that, at the end of the day, they’re all horrible people, but we just can’t seem to get enough of them.

I can’t wait to see what season 3 holds for my number one boy, Kendall Roy.

