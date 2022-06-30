Want to watch the next part of Stranger Things season 4, but with the cast? Of course you do, we all do, it’ll be a time!

Tonight at 11:15 PT, streaming service Scener is hosting a watch-party with stars David Harbour (Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murry), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), and Jamie Campbell Bower (well, spoilers). Which is honestly the perfect line-up for a watch-party, in my honest opinion.

Joining Scener is free, no strings attached, though you do need to have a Netflix account. All you gotta do is sign up and RSVP via this link. Get in quick, though, before all the spots fill up! To access the party yourself, you’ll also need to download the Scener Chrome extension and create an account, then click JOIN at the time of the event. If you’re in the US, you can also download their app for what they’re calling “a two-screen viewing experience that’s truly social.” These steps seem like a small price to pay to hang out with this Stranger Things crew.

The schedule for the party will go as follows: gates open at 11:15, Q&A at 11:30, then episode 8 will play at midnight, and episode 9 will play at 1:25. Quite the party. As I’m currently winning the battle against insomnia, I may not be able to watch with all of you, but I’m looking forward to the Q&A, where we’ll get to find out what songs the cast would play to fight Vecna’s curse, learn which scenes were the most intense to film, and share some theories about the timey-wimey aspects of the Upside Down. (Which sounds great, although I’d love to throw Gelman off with some Fleabag questions, too)

Will you be joining the party? Let us know in the comments, and share any questions you’re looking forward to asking!

(Featured Image: Scener/Netflix)

