‘Still fighting Nazis all these years later’: Harrison Ford shares who he’s voting for in the 2024 election

It’s not every day that your favorite celebrity talks about politics. And sometimes it can be disappointing. Not for me though, I am thriving as a Harrison Ford fan. The beloved Indiana Jones actor was in a video posted by Kamala Harris’ campaign, sharing his support for the Harris/Walz ticket.

Celebrity endorsements are not just about knowing that our favorite actors are voting for the right candidate. It is to help inspire people to go out and get to the polls. If your dad was on the fence about who to vote for, maybe an endorsement for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would help tip him in the right (or in this case, the left) direction. So Harrison Ford sharing his support for Harris and Walz is exciting.

More than that, I just love when Ford does use his platform for something and seeing him share a message for the Harris/Walz ticket just makes me happy. “When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford says in the video. “They’re telling us something important. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else, and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Harrison Ford: When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They're telling us something important. I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move… pic.twitter.com/C4m4x2Y2qv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

As one fan pointed out, he really is embodying the energy of Indiana Jones in real life. “Go Harrison. Fighting the Nazi’s on screen and now in real life!” And that is true, Indiana Jones punching Nazis has been a common meme during the rise of the MAGA party so it is only fitting for Ford to share his support for Harris!

“Harrison Ford. Still fighting Nazis all these years later,” another user shared and it just feels grefat to be his fan.

Don’t disappoint Harrison Ford, now

Again, I don’t think celebrity endorsements should make or break an election. However, it does feel great knowing that Harrison Ford is out here ready and willing to fight for what is right. For years, people have photoshopped Harrison Ford to make it seem like he supports Donald Trump. Ford has, since, made it clear that that is not the case.

Him going out of his way to film a video in support of Kamala Harris just shows us how dire this election is. People who aren’t overtly political are coming out and showing their support. That should tell you something! If a celebrity who isn’t that politically vocal feels the need to share support for one candidate over another, doesn’t that say a lot?

As Ford points out in his video, former members of the Trump administration are speaking out against Trump. They are begging people to not put him in power again and yet that doesn’t seem to be enough! Hopefully, Ford sharing his support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will at least sway someone to vote blue this upcoming election. After all, if it came down to it, I’d want to be on Indiana Jones’ side.

