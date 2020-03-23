comScore

Stay Inside. Do It for Danny DeVito.

By Rachel LeishmanMar 23rd, 2020, 4:17 pm

cast danny devito in everything.

The world at large is trying to get us all to stay inside, and there are still people not listening. So, desperate times call for desperate measures, and that means using Danny DeVito to guilt people into listening. There are a lot of people out there who do not understand how the coronavirus works. It isn’t just about you being able to survive i; it’s about the way this virus can be passed on to other people who might not—or who might overload our healthcare system getting treatment.

You might have it and not even realize you do, which means you’re carrying it on to other people who can then give it to Danny DeVito. So, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star filmed himself to try to get those who think they’re fine to stay inside.

Now here’s the thing: We should be listening anyway. Those who still keep going out are doing it because they think it doesn’t concern them, and they’re not going to care. What I will say is that seeing Twitter band together to yell at those not listening for the honor of Danny DeVito is a fun way to pass the time.

So at the end of the day, don’t be a jerk. If you don’t have to go out for work, why are you putting yourself and so many others in danger? So you can go to a bar and be that guy who went to a bar and then ended up getting Danny DeVito sick? Do you want that on your conscience?

(image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!