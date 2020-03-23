Stay Inside. Do It for Danny DeVito.

The world at large is trying to get us all to stay inside, and there are still people not listening. So, desperate times call for desperate measures, and that means using Danny DeVito to guilt people into listening. There are a lot of people out there who do not understand how the coronavirus works. It isn’t just about you being able to survive i; it’s about the way this virus can be passed on to other people who might not—or who might overload our healthcare system getting treatment.

You might have it and not even realize you do, which means you’re carrying it on to other people who can then give it to Danny DeVito. So, the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star filmed himself to try to get those who think they’re fine to stay inside.

“Young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know – I’m out of there.” Danny DeVito encourages people to self-isolate to prevent spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/TkyieGq9TE pic.twitter.com/L9ipmHaMYr — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

Now here’s the thing: We should be listening anyway. Those who still keep going out are doing it because they think it doesn’t concern them, and they’re not going to care. What I will say is that seeing Twitter band together to yell at those not listening for the honor of Danny DeVito is a fun way to pass the time.

STAY HOME TO PROTECT DANNY DEVITO, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. https://t.co/HOVAdBPCuG — Chrissa 🌿 (@chrissahardy) March 23, 2020

If any of you selfish fuckers kill Danny DeVito because you can’t even be bothered to stay indoors, I will smite you where you stand… once it’s safe to go outdoors again. pic.twitter.com/z7Fq3DGbOw — ArchitronOverlord (@ArchibaldTweets) March 23, 2020

Stay home. Save Danny DeVito. https://t.co/JbhsXgnyd7 — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) March 23, 2020

Me watching the Danny Devito video and thinking about these dumb fucks who might hurt him pic.twitter.com/y5JTCVAjmd — dionysian cult leader (@LucretianAnimus) March 23, 2020

PLEASE STAY INSIDE! NOT FOR BOOMER POLITICIANS, BUT FOR THE SAKE OF DANNY DEVITO. HE DOESNT DESERVE THIS 😪 https://t.co/YiooEHXbjK — Lee (@SniprgangBojack) March 23, 2020

THIS MAD ME SAD PLEASE PROTECT DANNY DEVITO pic.twitter.com/6rSUSqtUL6 — serena (@luvontourHS) March 23, 2020

Saw Danny DeVito trending and almost had a fucking heart attack pic.twitter.com/k1nmOjsPVw — 🍓Vince🍓Doom (@Vincent_the_ace) March 23, 2020

so dickpound and danny devito are trending. pic.twitter.com/g9P8MFsqhH — Linkmasterson (@Linkmasterson) March 23, 2020

Danny DeVito really said “stay yo ass home.” https://t.co/utjQziRMRq — S U G A R G A Y (@mylilchip) March 23, 2020

So at the end of the day, don’t be a jerk. If you don’t have to go out for work, why are you putting yourself and so many others in danger? So you can go to a bar and be that guy who went to a bar and then ended up getting Danny DeVito sick? Do you want that on your conscience?

